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Genesis Partners With Aurami Capital To Deliver Digital And Compliance Infrastructure For Branded Luxury Real Estate Investments
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Genesis Holdings, Inc
/ Key word(s): Financial
Genesis Partners With Aurami Capital to Deliver Digital and Compliance Infrastructure for Branded Luxury Real Estate Investments
23.03.2026 / 13:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MIAMI, FL - March 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GNIS) (“Genesis”), through its Travaleo platform, today announced a strategic digital platform services agreement with Aurami Capital (“Aurami”), a newly formed subsidiary of Miami Real Investment (“MRI”), to support the structuring and management of institutional-grade real estate investment vehicles focused on branded luxury assets. Under the agreement, Aurami will originate, sponsor, and manage real estate investment vehicles, while Travaleo will provide the digital infrastructure and compliance framework supporting their structuring, administration, and ongoing operation. Travaleo will act solely as a technology and compliance provider and will not act as a placement agent, broker-dealer, or capital raiser. Investment Platform Strategy Aurami intends to leverage its established investor network to launch a series of investment vehicles focused on branded luxury residential and hospitality real estate in South Florida. The current plan initially contemplates the formation of up to five investment vehicles, each expected to be structured in the range of $25 million to $35 million, subject to market conditions. The collaboration is structured in line with traditional private equity real estate models, where Aurami, as sponsor, participates through sponsor-level economics such as asset management and performance-based incentives, while Travaleo provides the enabling digital and compliance infrastructure across the lifecycle of each investment. Track Record and Market Positioning Aurami builds on the track record of its parent company, Miami Real Investment, which has been involved in over $1 billion of branded luxury real estate transactions in South Florida over the past four years, primarily within the high-end segment. MRI has developed a focused niche by working exclusively with top-tier developers of branded luxury projects, participating only in transactions typically above $3 million, and serving a client base comprised primarily of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors from Latin America and Europe. This specialization has allowed MRI to cultivate a highly curated investor network and consistent deal flow within the premium segment of the Florida real estate market. Regulatory Framework All investment opportunities will comply with applicable securities laws:
X: @Travaleo_ ... About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition, and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation for shareholders.
X: @regnisnyc Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words“anticipate,”“expect,”“suggest,”“plan,”“believe,”“intend,”“estimates,”“targets,”“projects,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“may,”“will,”“forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed. View the original release on
News Source: Genesis Holdings, Inc
23.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Genesis Holdings, Inc
|United States
|ISIN:
|US5306151037
|EQS News ID:
|2296032
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2296032 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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