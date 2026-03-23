5 Must-See Shows In Hong Kong During Art Basel

MENAFN - USA Art News) Hong Kong Art Week's Between-Fair Itinerary: Three Solo Shows to See Now

Hong Kong Art Week has returned with its familiar rhythm: Art Basel Hong Kong at the center, and a citywide constellation of satellite fairs, auctions, museum programming, and gallery openings radiating outward. For collectors and curators moving between appointments, the most revealing encounters often happen off the fair floor, where artists can unfold a sustained argument across a room rather than a booth.

Across the city, several solo exhibitions are drawing particular attention for spotlighting Hong Kong artists and artists of Asian heritage. Here are three gallery shows to prioritize for between-fair viewing, with dates and venues.

Jaffa Lam:“Asteroid J-734” Axel Vervoordt Gallery, Hong Kong, through May 24

In“Asteroid J-734,” Hong Kong artist Jaffa Lam (b. 1973) builds an exhibition around the emotional architecture of departure and return. The title nods to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince, in which a young traveler moves from planet to planet in search of meaning, only to discover that love and belonging are the true coordinates.

Lam's show similarly frames a contemplative journey away from home, shaped by grief after a personal loss. The presentation gathers recent works, including pieces developed during a year-long residency in Longquan, China, in 2024.

Lam is known for large-scale mixed-media sculpture and installation, and the exhibition underscores her ability to make material choices carry social and psychological weight. Among the key works is her“Window” series, constructed from found umbrella fabrics and produced through a long-term collaboration with the Hong Kong Women's Worker Association. Another focal point is“Endless Column” (2025–26), which brings together materials sourced in both Longquan and Hong Kong, turning the work into a kind of physical bridge between places and lived experience.

Lam's visibility extends beyond the city this season: she is also included in the current Shanghai Biennale, which closes March 31.

Chan King Long, Ken:“What Hums in the Rain” Contemporary by Angela Li, Hong Kong, through May 2

Born in 1997, the year Hong Kong's sovereignty transferred from Britain to China, Chan King Long, Ken belongs to a generation of emerging local artists negotiating a rapidly shifting civic and cultural landscape. He has developed a following for paintings that feel at once intimate and unsettled: scenes that can read like casual glimpses, yet hold a quiet density of implication.

“What Hums in the Rain,” his third solo exhibition with Contemporary by Angela Li, introduces a new body of work that asks viewers to step back from external noise and look inward. Chan has described the pace of change as relentless, and he positions painting as a form of response - a way of tending to fractures rather than ignoring them. The exhibition's mood leans toward meditation, offering a pause that feels pointed in a moment defined by friction and acceleration.

Lap-See Lam:“Bamboo Palace, Revisited” Blindspot Gallery, Hong Kong, through May 2

At Blindspot Gallery,“Bamboo Palace, Revisited” marks the Asian gallery solo debut of Lap-See Lam, an artist born in Sweden to a Hong Kong immigrant family. The exhibition carries the charge of a homecoming, not in a literal sense, but through the return of inherited imagery and family history.

Lam's practice draws on myths and cultural symbols connected to her family's hometown, shaped by a diasporic upbringing that centered on a Chinese restaurant her family ran in Stockholm. In her hands, these motifs are not decorative citations; they become tools for examining how identity is built, performed, and remembered across distance.

With Art Week's schedule pulling visitors in every direction, these three shows offer a different kind of tempo: exhibitions that reward time, attention, and the willingness to let a single artist's world expand beyond the quick scan of a fair aisle.