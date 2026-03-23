See Inside The Venice Biennale's Newly Renovated Central Pavilion

MENAFN - USA Art News) Venice Biennale's Central Pavilion Completes €31 Million Renovation Ahead of 2026 Opening

When the Venice Biennale opens in May 2026, visitors entering the Giardini will encounter a Central Pavilion that has been fundamentally rethought from the inside out. The Biennale's principal exhibition venue has completed a full renovation, a €31 million (approximately $36 million) project delivered on a compressed schedule after construction began in December 2024.

Public funding for the overhaul came via the Italian Ministry of Culture's National Plan for Complementary Investments, part of Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The work also falls under the ministry's“Great Cultural Heritage Attractors” program, an initiative aimed at upgrading 22 Venice sites connected to the Biennale.

A Sharper Interior, a Cleaner Technical Spine

The most immediate visual shift is a stark, contemporary contrast: white walls paired with black ceilings and passageways. But the renovation's ambitions are as infrastructural as they are aesthetic. According to project materials, the building's technical systems have been consolidated and concealed behind walls and ceilings, clearing galleries of the ducts and interruptions that can compromise installation flexibility.

Lighting has been recalibrated as well. New skylights were introduced to provide more consistent natural illumination across the exhibition spaces, while motorized shades allow curators to move from daylight to complete blackout when required - a practical upgrade for time-based media and light-sensitive works.

The project's stated goal, as described in a release, was not simply conservation but“a critical reinvention” of the pavilion. The approach is framed as“stratigraphic,” acknowledging the building's layered history while removing later additions deemed incongruous, and emphasizing what the release calls the structure's“serial and essential” character.

Who Led the Renovation

The renovation was overseen internally by architect Arianna Laurenzi and engineer Cristiano Frizzele, both affiliated with the Venice Biennale. The Biennale also brought in a roster of external collaborators. Massimiliano and Maurizio Milan of BuroMilan served as the lead firm, with responsibilities spanning structural design, safety coordination, sustainability, and general contract administration. Independent architect Fabio Fumagalli and Labics's Maria Claudia Clemente and Francesco Isidori contributed to architectural design and art direction, while landscape design was handled by Stefano Olivari.

A Pavilion with a Long, Shifting Identity

The Central Pavilion's role has evolved alongside the Biennale itself. Built between 1894 and 1895 for the inaugural edition in 1895, it has been repeatedly modified over the decades, including a façade intervention by Guido Cirilli in 1914. From 1932 to 1999, it housed the Italian Pavilion, before the Biennale's International Exhibition format took hold, with Harald Szeemann serving as its first curator. The building was once known as the Palazzo Pro Arte, later adopting the name Central Pavilion between 2009 and 2011.

New Outdoor Structures in the Giardini

Beyond the galleries, the renovation adds two outdoor structures described as altane, attached to the pavilion's café and multipurpose space. The intention, according to a release, is to connect the building more directly to the Giardini landscape“without competing with the existing masonry mass” - a modest architectural gesture that nonetheless shifts how the pavilion meets its surroundings.

Ready for“In Minor Keys”

The timing is pointed: installation for the Biennale's 2026 main exhibition,“In Minor Keys,” will begin in the newly renovated Central Pavilion ahead of the May opening. The exhibition was conceived by curator Koyo Kouoh, who died weeks before the title was announced last May. The Biennale has said the project is now being realized by a group of advisers and will include 111 artists.

In her writing on the theme, Kouoh positioned“minor keys” as an alternative to spectacle, resisting“orchestral bombast” in favor of quieter registers. The renovated pavilion - pared back, technically streamlined, and newly adaptable - appears designed to support precisely that kind of curatorial modulation, from daylight to darkness, from open flow to concentrated focus.

With the Central Pavilion reset for the next chapter of the Biennale, the 2026 edition will test how a newly“essential” architecture performs under the pressure of the world's most watched recurring exhibition.