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Arab League Condemns Israeli Attacks On Lebanon
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, Mar. 23 (Petra)-- Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, denouncing the continued targeting of Lebanese infrastructure and bridges as a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty, security, and stability, and a clear breach of international law.
Jamal Roshdy, the Secretary-General's official spokesperson, said Israel's objectives have become increasingly evident, accusing it of seeking to establish a buffer zone in southern Lebanon and pursuing a systematic policy aimed at fragmenting the Lebanese map and displacing its population.
Roshdy stressed that the United Nations Security Council bears responsibility for putting an immediate end to these attacks and ensuring Israel's compliance with international law and relevant UN resolutions, including the full and unconditional implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701.
The spokesperson also conveyed the Secretary-General's concern over the growing tensions in Lebanon as a result of the Israeli aggression.
He reaffirmed the Arab League's support for all efforts by the Lebanese state to preserve civil peace and to address the severe humanitarian crisis and its serious social repercussions, through the Arab Ministers of Health and Social Affairs Councils.
Cairo, Mar. 23 (Petra)-- Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, denouncing the continued targeting of Lebanese infrastructure and bridges as a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty, security, and stability, and a clear breach of international law.
Jamal Roshdy, the Secretary-General's official spokesperson, said Israel's objectives have become increasingly evident, accusing it of seeking to establish a buffer zone in southern Lebanon and pursuing a systematic policy aimed at fragmenting the Lebanese map and displacing its population.
Roshdy stressed that the United Nations Security Council bears responsibility for putting an immediate end to these attacks and ensuring Israel's compliance with international law and relevant UN resolutions, including the full and unconditional implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701.
The spokesperson also conveyed the Secretary-General's concern over the growing tensions in Lebanon as a result of the Israeli aggression.
He reaffirmed the Arab League's support for all efforts by the Lebanese state to preserve civil peace and to address the severe humanitarian crisis and its serious social repercussions, through the Arab Ministers of Health and Social Affairs Councils.
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