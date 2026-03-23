Gaza Health Ministry Reports 9 Deaths, 30 Injuries During Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 23 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that a total of nine martyrs were recorded in hospitals across the Gaza Strip during the three days of the Eid al-Fitr holiday up to today, including one who succumbed to previous injuries.The ministry also documented 30 people injured with varying degrees of severity.In its daily statistical report on casualties resulting from the ongoing Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, the ministry stated that since the ceasefire declared on October 21, the total number of fatalities has reached 687, with 1,845 injuries recorded. Additionally, 756 bodies have been recovered during the same period.The ministry added that the cumulative death toll since the beginning of the conflict on October 7, 2023, has risen to 72,263, while the total number of injuries has reached 171,944.