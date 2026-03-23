Oil Prices Come Down After US President Puts Off Planned Strikes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 23 (Petra) – Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced a postponement of planned US strikes on Iranian energy facilities.Brent crude futures dropped 13.7% to $96.72 a barrel, after hitting their highest level since July 2022 on Friday, according to CNBC.US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for the same month also declined, falling 10.57% to $87.85 a barrel in afternoon trading.The drop followed Trump's announcement that he had ordered a five-day delay of all planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.