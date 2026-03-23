Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus/10 Begins Operations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 23 (Petra) – The Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus/10 began receiving patients on Monday, offering comprehensive medical and therapeutic services to residents of Nablus Governorate and nearby areas.The hospital's commander said the launch reflects Jordan's ongoing humanitarian and medical commitment to the Palestinian people, highlighting the medical teams' dedication to delivering advanced care under current conditions.He noted that the hospital treated 668 patients on its first day, including cases requiring minor surgeries, chronic disease follow-ups, laboratory testing and internal medicine emergency care.Services are provided through specialised clinics designed to meet patients' needs efficiently.The hospital director said the facility includes clinics in general medicine, gynecology, internal medicine, surgery, orthopedics, dermatology, ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat (ENT) and dentistry.It is equipped with two operating rooms (major and minor), two intensive care units, radiology and sterilisation units and a pharmacy, enabling the delivery of comprehensive healthcare services by qualified medical staff.Residents of Nablus expressed appreciation to Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, for its continued support of the Palestinian people, noting that the initiative reflects strong fraternal ties between the two nations.