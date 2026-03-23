Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From EU High Representative For Foreign Affairs, Security Policy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a telephone call from EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.

During the call, the two sides discussed developments in the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territory, stressing that they cannot be accepted under any justification or pretense. He pointed out that the State of Qatar has always been committed to refraining from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

His Excellency further stressed that the targeting of energy facilities by Iran constitutes a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and poses a serious threat to global energy security, the environment, and freedom of navigation. He underscored the need to spare the region the consequences of unjustified attacks and to work toward de-escalation to restore security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

For her part, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission called for de-escalation, upholding the voice of reason, and returning to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.