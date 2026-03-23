QCB: Normal Office Work To Resume Across Financial Institutions Starting Tuesday

In a post on its X platform, QCB said: "With reference to the statement issued on March 8, 2026 regarding remote work, it has been decided that work will resume as normal from offices in accordance with the applicable regulations, effective Tuesday, March 24, 2026 across all financial institutions operating in the State of Qatar".

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