Oman Steps Up Efforts To Ensure Safe Passage Via Strait Of Hormuz: FM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi has emphasised that Oman is ramping up extensive efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Oman News Agency (ONA), Al Busaidi pointed out that the war in the region has engendered large-scale economic problems and that its perpetuity aggravates these problems.