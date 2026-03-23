Israel, US Launch New Wave Of Strikes On Iran Tehran Warns Of Response

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Israel and the United States launched a new wave of strikes on Iran on Monday, after Tehran had earlier warned it would retaliate if its power facilities were targeted.

Al Jazeera, citing the Israeli military, reported that it had“begun a wide-scale wave of strikes” on infrastructure targets in Tehran, without providing further details.

Reports from Iran indicate that explosions in Tehran and several other cities were unprecedented, with some strikes hitting residential areas and causing civilian casualties.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump warned that if Iran did not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours without issuing threats, the United States would target the country's power plants.

Tehran responded that it could fully close the strait - through which about one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that if the US carried out such action, it would target power facilities in areas supplying electricity to US bases, as well as economic, industrial and energy infrastructure linked to Americans.

International experts have warned that escalating tensions in the Middle East could worsen the global energy crisis.

kk/sa