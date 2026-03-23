TRON DAO Scales AI Fund To $1 Billion, Expanding Its 2023 Agentic Economy Thesis

TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced the expansion of its AI Fund from $100 million to $1 billion. The fund will target investments in and acquisitions of early-stage companies building core infrastructure for the agentic economy. It will prioritize the development and consolidation of agent identity systems, stablecoin-based payment rails, tokenized real-world assets, and developer tooling for autonomous financial systems.

The expansion builds on the fund's thesis, first outlined in 2023, that AI and blockchain would converge, creating demand for programmable, permissionless financial infrastructure. With growing validation of its original thesis, what began as an early conviction has now scaled into a strategic commitment: AI agents will become active participants in the global economy, requiring new financial infrastructures that combine identity, payment, and asset ownership fully onchain.

Three core theses continue to guide the fund's mandate:

First, stablecoins are currently the most viable form of money for agent-to-agent commerce. While AI agents cannot access traditional banking services, they can operate digital wallets.

Second, stablecoins are the natural payment layer for individuals and small teams. As AI-augmented people can run what once required entire teams from a single laptop, they need simple, accessible payment systems without complex applications, onboarding, or intermediary fees.

Third, tokenized equity is the ownership layer for the agentic economy. As AI agents begin to manage and transact economic interests on behalf of users, they need a reliable way to hold and transfer ownership. Tokenized equity provides this framework, as it is divisible, programmable, and transferable 24/7.

With over 370 million user accounts on the blockchain, the TRON blockchain is utilized for over $21 billion in daily transaction volume. The network has a circulating supply of more than $85 billion in USDT, making it one of the largest sources of stablecoin liquidity across blockchain networks. Agent-to-agent payments are expected to rely on infrastructure that is already proven at scale. TRON has established this infrastructure through its scalable network, broad user base, and deep liquidity, positioning it to support the growing demands of the agentic economy while extending its role into settlement and custody infrastructure for tokenized assets.

Founders building at the intersection of AI and onchain commerce are invited to reach out directly to [email protected].

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts one of the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $85 billion. As of March 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 370 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $23 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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Contact

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

