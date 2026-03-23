Manipur CM Highlights Agriculture As Key To Youth Empowerment

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, March 23 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday underscored the importance of agriculture as a critical sector for both the state and the nation, calling for sustained policy support and innovation-driven growth.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the valedictory function of the Agrivision, Agri-Youth Parliament-2026, held at the Central Agricultural University in Imphal.

During his visit, Singh inspected an exhibition featuring more than 30 stalls, where he interacted with participants, innovators, and young entrepreneurs. He lauded the innovative ideas, technological solutions, and agri-based startups showcased by youth from across the Northeastern region.

On the occasion, Singh also released a policy document titled“Agricultural Extension Innovations for Achieving US $1.3 Trillion North East India Economy @ 2047 (Shillong Declaration)”, outlining a forward-looking roadmap for agricultural transformation in the region. The programme included prize distribution for various competitions and presentations held during the event.

Speaking extempore, Singh said he had set aside his prepared remarks after witnessing the creativity on display.

He noted that the increasing participation of youth in agriculture signals a positive shift and growing interest in the sector.

Highlighting that over 50 per cent of the population is engaged in agriculture, he stressed the need to strengthen the sector through focused interventions. He added that platforms like the Agri-Youth Parliament help connect young minds with real-world challenges while fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Chief Minister further said that, in consultation with the Planning Department, the government would explore ways to maximise agricultural opportunities for youth, particularly within the state's evolving startup ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor of CAU Imphal, Anupam Mishra, said the Agri-Youth Parliament-2026 brought together young innovators and stakeholders to deliberate on the future of agriculture in the Northeast.

He noted that the region has immense potential to become a hub for high-value, sustainable agriculture driven by research, innovation, and youth-led entrepreneurship. He added that such initiatives contribute to building a future-ready agricultural ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Agri-Youth Parliament–2026, jointly organised by CAU and Agrivision, served as a platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration, and is expected to strengthen sustainable and market-oriented agricultural development in the Northeastern region.

Among others present at the event were Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of NEHU Shillong; Kamal Nayan, Zonal Organising Secretary, ABVP; and Vikram Singh Farshwan, National In-charge, Agrivision.