Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From March 16 To March 20, 2026


2026-03-23 01:01:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RELEASE


DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 16 TO MARCH 20, 2026


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 16 to March 20, 2026:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-16 FR0010451203 25,000 33.128957 XPAR
Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-17 FR0010451203 25,000 33.370709 XPAR
Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-18 FR0010451203 25,000 33.647183 XPAR
Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-19 FR0010451203 25,000 32.096102 XPAR
Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-20 FR0010451203 25,000 32.000406 XPAR
TOTAL 125,000 32.848671

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 16 to 20, 2026

MENAFN23032026004107003653ID1110895877



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search