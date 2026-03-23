C1 CHAMPIONSHIP CAMEL RACING SEASON FINALE SET FOR 29 MARCH AS UAE HERITAGE, COMMUNITY AND COMPETITION TAKE CENTRE STAGE AT AL MARMOOM

Season 5 finale is set for 16:00, 29 March 2026 at Dubai's Al Marmoom Camel Race Track







Championship titles for women's and men's categories on the line in the only independent, multi-stage camel racing series sanctioned by Dubai Camel Racing Club Free entry, family-friendly event celebrating the UAE's enduring and rich heritage, and a growing global camel racing community Founded by Linda Krockenberger, the world's first all-female camel racing series has expanded pathways for riders across the UAE and beyond

Dubai, UAE, March 2025: The C1 Championship returns to Al Marmoom Camel Race Track on 29 March for its Season 5 Finale, bringing together riders, families, and the wider community for a defining moment in a sport that sits at the heart of the UAE's enduring and rich heritage.

At a time when community, reflection, and togetherness carry particular significance, the Championship offers a space for people to come together, to support one another, to celebrate culture, and to honour a sport that has long been a source of strength and identity across the Emirates.

Founded by Linda Krockenberger through the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Center (ADCRC), the C1 Championship is the world's first all-female camel racing series, a female-founded, UAE-based initiative built on respect for tradition, strength in community, and pride in culture. Over five seasons, it has redefined access within the sport, opening doors for women while creating structured pathways for riders of all backgrounds.

As the only independent, multi-stage camel racing series sanctioned by Dubai Camel Racing Club, the Championship plays a meaningful role within the UAE's wider racing ecosystem, sitting alongside key heritage events such as the Al Marmoom Heritage Festival and contributing to the continued visibility and evolution of the sport.

“This Championship has always been about honouring the past while opening the sport to more people,” said Linda Krockenberger, Founder of the C1 Championship and ADCRC.“Camel racing is an enduring part of the UAE and the region's heritage, it carries history, identity, and pride. To see this community come together, especially at moments that remind us of what truly matters, is incredibly meaningful.”

Season 5 has marked a significant milestone. The introduction of a boys' (15+) category has expanded participation and strengthened development pathways for emerging riders, while a prize pool exceeding AED 80,000, the largest for an independent camel racing festival, reflecting both the scale of the Championship and the growing recognition of the sport.

The Championship continues to reflect the UAE's role as a global meeting point. This season has welcomed riders from across the Emirates and beyond, including Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Poland, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, France, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Yemen, Algeria, and Egypt, united by a shared respect for the sport and its heritage.

Despite this international reach, the C1 Championship remains firmly grounded in community. With consistent attendance in the thousands over the season, it has become a fixture on the local calendar – a space where families and supporters gather, reinforcing a sense of connection, continuity, and shared pride.

The Season's Standings

The Season Finale promises a compelling conclusion across all categories, with championship standings finely balanced.

In the Women's 1200m Championship, Denmark's Laura Jurs leads by a single point on 37, narrowly ahead of UAE rider Fatima Al Ameri on 36, with defending champion Rawan Salah of Jordan still in contention on 25. The final race is expected to deliver one of the most competitive finishes in the Championship's history.

In the boys' category, Rashid Abdullah Al Kaabi leads with 39 points, followed by Ali Obaid Al Khatri (26) and Sultan Al Ketbi (24), while the men's races continue to showcase high-performance competition, including UAE national team riders competing at regional and international level.

What Spectators Can Expect – Raffles, Emirati Sweets

Beyond the racing, the Season Finale offers a vibrant, family-friendly experience at Al Marmoom. Spectators can watch the action from trackside or from the popular Big Bus mobile viewing platform, with upper and lower deck tickets available via advance booking (from 30 AED) on adcrc.

General admission is free, with the event village featuring refreshments, an ice cream truck, complimentary luqaimat, and a relaxed, open-air setting in the desert. Guests can also take part in a raffle draw on the day, with prizes including the chance to win an iPhone 17, alongside opportunities to meet riders and experience the sport up close.

At its heart, the C1 Championship reflects more than competition – it is a celebration of heritage, a testament to resilience, and a moment for the community to come together in recognition of the UAE's deep-rooted traditions and shared cultural pride.

The C1 Championship Season 5 Finale takes place on 29 March 2026 at Al Marmoom Camel Race Track, Dubai, from 16:00. Entry is free and open to all with elevated experience tickets also available starting from 30 AED per person.

ADCRC continues to monitor both the regional context and weather conditions, with appropriate measures in place to ensure the safety of all visitors and athletes. Event timings or operations may be adjusted or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

About the C1 Championship

The C1 Championship is the world's first all-female camel racing series, founded in 2021 by Linda Krockenberger through the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Center (ADCRC). Based in the UAE, the Championship was created to open the sport of camel racing to women and new participants, while honouring the UAE's enduring and rich heritage.

Now in its fifth season, C1 has evolved into the only independent, multi-stage camel racing series sanctioned by Dubai Camel Racing Club, providing a structured platform for riders to train, compete, and progress within the sport at both regional and international levels.

Season 5 Overview

Expansion to include a boys' (15+) category, broadening access and participation A prize pool exceeding AED 80,000 – the largest for an independent camel racing festival Participation from over 12 nationalities across the UAE and internationally A growing database of more than 80 registered jockeys

Season 5 has marked a milestone year for the Championship, with:

Round 1 – 8 November 2025 Round 2 – 6 December 2025 Round 3 – 17 January 2026 Round 4 (Final) – 29 March 2026

Season 5 Race Schedule – Al Marmoom Camel Race Track, Dubai

Women's 2000m Race Men's 2000m Races Women's 1200m Championship Points Race

Race Format (Finale)

Current Championship Standings

Laura Jurs (Denmark) – 37 points Fatima Al Ameri (UAE) – 36 points Rawan Salah (Jordan) – 25 points

Women's 1200m Championship

Rashid Abdullah Al Kaabi (UAE) – 39 points Ali Obaid Al Khatri (UAE) – 26 points Sultan Al Ketbi (UAE) – 24 points

Boys' Category

Date: 29 March 2026 Time: From 16:00 (first race approx. 16:45) Location: Al Marmoom Camel Race Track, Al Lisaili, Dubai Entry: Free general admission

Spectator Information

Big Bus mobile viewing platform (AED 30 lower deck / AED 55 upper deck) Family-friendly event village with refreshments and activities Live race commentary, trophy presentations, and rider meet-and-greet opportunities

Additional experiences include: