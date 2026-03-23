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C1 CHAMPIONSHIP CAMEL RACING SEASON FINALE SET FOR 29 MARCH AS UAE HERITAGE, COMMUNITY AND COMPETITION TAKE CENTRE STAGE AT AL MARMOOM
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Season 5 finale is set for 16:00, 29 March 2026 at Dubai's Al Marmoom Camel Race Track
Championship titles for women's and men's categories on the line in the only independent, multi-stage camel racing series sanctioned by Dubai Camel Racing Club Free entry, family-friendly event celebrating the UAE's enduring and rich heritage, and a growing global camel racing community Founded by Linda Krockenberger, the world's first all-female camel racing series has expanded pathways for riders across the UAE and beyond
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Expansion to include a boys' (15+) category, broadening access and participation
A prize pool exceeding AED 80,000 – the largest for an independent camel racing festival
Participation from over 12 nationalities across the UAE and internationally
A growing database of more than 80 registered jockeys
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Round 1 – 8 November 2025
Round 2 – 6 December 2025
Round 3 – 17 January 2026
Round 4 (Final) – 29 March 2026
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Women's 2000m Race
Men's 2000m Races
Women's 1200m Championship Points Race
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Laura Jurs (Denmark) – 37 points
Fatima Al Ameri (UAE) – 36 points
Rawan Salah (Jordan) – 25 points
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Rashid Abdullah Al Kaabi (UAE) – 39 points
Ali Obaid Al Khatri (UAE) – 26 points
Sultan Al Ketbi (UAE) – 24 points
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Date: 29 March 2026
Time: From 16:00 (first race approx. 16:45)
Location: Al Marmoom Camel Race Track, Al Lisaili, Dubai
Entry: Free general admission
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Big Bus mobile viewing platform (AED 30 lower deck / AED 55 upper deck)
Family-friendly event village with refreshments and activities
Live race commentary, trophy presentations, and rider meet-and-greet opportunities
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