Odisha CM Reveals Only 15 Maoists Active, State On Track To Be Naxal-Free By March 31

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 23 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday revealed that as many as 15 Maoist cadres are currently active in different parts of the state.

In a written reply to a query in the state Assembly, Majhi said that according to the Central Government's Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, currently only Kandhamal district in the state is considered a Maoist-affected district (LWE Affected District), while eight other districts-Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, and Rayagada-are considered Legacy and Thrust (L&T) Districts.

“However, in reality, apart from the presence of about 15 Maoists in some border areas of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Rayagada districts, there is no Maoist presence in any other part of the state,” noted CM Majhi.

He further revealed that in the last two years, from 2024 up to March 15, 2026, a total of 96 Maoist ultras have surrendered in the state.

The Chief Minister stated that in order to reintegrate the Maoists into the mainstream, the state government is providing support under the“Surrender and Rehabilitation” policy, which includes financial assistance, housing, monthly stipend, vocational training for up to 36 months, marriage assistance, health cards, and ration cards to facilitate their smooth transition.

While answering another question, Majhi said that over the past five years (2021 to March 15, 2026), 15 civilians and five government employees, including security personnel, have lost their lives in Naxal attacks and related violent incidents that occurred in various parts of the state.

During this period, as many as 50 Maoists were neutralised by security personnel in encounters, 78 Naxals were arrested, and 125 Maoist party members surrendered between 2021 and March 15, 2026.

Chief Minister Majhi reiterated the government's aim to make Odisha a completely Maoist-free state as of March 31, 2026, highlighting that ongoing operations, combined with rehabilitation programmes, are steadily reducing the number of active cadres across the state.