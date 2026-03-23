Appviewx Wins Three Global Infosec Awards At RSA Conference 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AppViewX Recognized for Certificate Lifecycle Management, Machine Identity Management and PKI-as-a-Service Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppViewX, a leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) software, today announced it has won three Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) at the RSA Conference 2026:



Best Solution – Certificate Lifecycle Management

Editor's Choice – Machine Identity Management Visionary – PKI-as-a-Service









The company will be exhibiting at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco at North Expo Booth #4236, where attendees can see how the AppViewX platform automates certificate lifecycle management and machine identity governance, and modernizes PKI operations.

“Being recognized with three awards from Cyber Defense Magazine demonstrates the depth and breadth of our market and innovation leadership in Certificate Lifecycle Management and PKI,” said Alex Babar, CMO for AppViewX.“Digital trust depends on managing millions of certificates across distributed infrastructure. These awards reflect the growing importance of automating certificate lifecycle management and modernizing PKI, especially now that validity periods are shrinking down to 47 days.”

“AppViewX embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that help mitigate cyber risk,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Best Solution: Certificate Lifecycle Management

AppViewX was named the best solution for automating certificate operations across hybrid and multicloud environments. As certificate validity periods drop and renewal cycles accelerate, manual processes and fragmented tooling increasingly lead to outages and operational disruption. The AppViewX platform centralizes certificate discovery, automates issuance and renewal workflows, and enforces cryptographic policies across infrastructure, applications, and DevOps pipelines.

Editor's Choice: Machine Identity Management

AppViewX was also recognized as the top choice for Machine Identity Management. In cloud-native platforms and Kubernetes environments, machine identities are multiplying far faster than traditional governance tools can manage. The AppViewX platform delivers unified discovery, automated lifecycle management, and policy enforcement across machine identities, providing continuous visibility into certificates embedded across applications, infrastructure components, and supply-chain dependencies.

Visionary: PKI-as-a-Service

AppViewX was also recognized for modernizing enterprise PKI with a cloud-delivered private PKI platform designed for hybrid and multicloud environments. Aging on-premises PKI infrastructures struggle to support short-lived certificates, cloud-native workloads, and large-scale machine identity growth. AppViewX replaces this legacy model with a highly available, policy-driven PKI service that automates certificate issuance, governance, and cryptographic policy enforcement while eliminating infrastructure management overhead.

The AppViewX platform unifies CLM automation, PKI services, cryptographic governance, and machine identity management into a single system of record. This integrated approach allows security, infrastructure, and DevOps teams to maintain consistent cryptographic policies while reducing operational risk and preventing outages caused by expired or misconfigured certificates.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by the world's leading enterprises to prevent outages, reduce risk, and ensure compliance through automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and PKI solutions. The AVX platform delivers end-to-end visibility, automation, and policy control while enabling crypto-agility. Today, mid-size enterprises to Fortune 500 companies, including six of the top ten global banks and five of the top ten healthcare providers, rely on AppViewX as the foundation for their digital trust.

AppViewX is headquartered in New York with Development Centers of Excellence in Boston as well as Coimbatore and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit AppViewX and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for AppViewX

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617-877-7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at