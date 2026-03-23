Stolt-Nielsen Limited Distributes Material For The 2026 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the registered office of the Company at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda, on Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Proxy votes must be received by DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Dept., P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, 0021 Oslo, Norway, or at: ..., not later than April 14, 2026 12:00 hours Central European Summer Time. We strongly encourage shareholders to email scanned copies of their proxies to: ... before the deadline noted above.
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
...
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
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