Mumbai Gets Online Property Mutation Facility, Says Maha Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly that the process for property mutation (ferfar) in the Mumbai City district has been digitised.

The move is expected to benefit approximately 3 million residents by streamlining property transactions. He told the House that earlier, different computerisation systems for property cards in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra had caused delays.

The government has now synchronised these systems. Approximately 27,847 property cards across 19 revenue divisions and four town planning schemes are now available on gov and the District Collector's website, he said.

According to the minister, for the first time, online applications have been opened for 45 types of mutations, including sale deeds, inheritance (warsa), gift deeds, leaseholds, mortgages, road setbacks, reservations and land acquisitions. Citizens can now apply and track the status of their applications from home, eliminating the need to visit government offices. He also commended Mumbai City Collector Aanchal Goyal for the successful implementation of the initiative.

Replying to another question, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif assured the House that the cobalt machine at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will soon be functional. He was responding to a query raised by MLA Nitin Raut regarding non-functional cancer treatment equipment in Nagpur.

The minister said that the existing cobalt machine, in use since 2015, required new radioactive sources. Administrative and technical approval has been granted for Rs 1 crore through the District Planning Committee, and funds will be released in April. To provide advanced care, a state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator (LINAC) has also been approved. The purchase order was placed on February 20, 2026, and the machine is expected to be operational within six months, he added.

Meanwhile, in response to a 'Calling Attention' motion by MLA Mahesh Baldi regarding developmental work on historic hills, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik told the Assembly that the government is committed to preserving heritage sites while respecting local sentiments. The discussion specifically focused on Dronagiri Mountain in Uran (Raigad district), which holds significant emotional and religious value.

The minister clarified that, as per Central government and Supreme Court directives, any commercial, residential or developmental activity on hills exceeding a height of 100 metres requires rigorous scrutiny and strict adherence to environmental laws.