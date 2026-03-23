Naples Comprehensive Health Announces Jeff Wyler To Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Naples, Fla., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) today announced the appointment of Jeff Wyler, Founder and Chairman of the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family, Inc., to its Board of Trustees. Wyler brings more than five decades of entrepreneurial leadership, business growth, and community service to the NCH Board. He founded the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family in 1973 and has grown the company from a small dealership with 12 employees and 300 vehicle sales annually into one of the largest automotive retail groups in the Midwest. Today, the Cincinnati-based company operates 61 franchises across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, employs more than 2,200 people, and sells more than 55,000 new and used vehicles each year.

Wyler also brings meaningful healthcare governance experience, having previously served as Chairman of the Board of the Health Alliance of Greater Cincinnati and as Vice Chairman of UC Health. In addition, he served for 13 years on the board of Bank One Cincinnati and is a founder and former Chairman of C-Bank, bringing extensive financial oversight and governance experience to nonprofit board leadership.

“Jeff is a remarkable entrepreneur and civic leader whose career reflects both visionary business leadership and meaningful healthcare governance experience,” said Scott Lutgert, Chair of the NCH Board of Trustees.“His perspective leading complex organizations and serving major healthcare institutions will be incredibly valuable as NCH continues expanding services and advancing innovation in care.”

A native of Cincinnati, Wyler began his career with the Chevrolet Division of General Motors, where he advanced to District Sales Manager and Truck Sales Engineer. In 1972, he left the corporation to pursue an entrepreneurial path, first serving as general manager of a Chevrolet dealership in Newark, Ohio. Shortly thereafter, he opened his first dealership in Batavia, Ohio, launching what would become the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family.

Wyler has maintained a lifelong commitment to community leadership and philanthropy. He served nine years on the Board of the University of Cincinnati, including the final three years as Chairman, and previously served as Vice Chair of the University of Cincinnati Foundation. His civic involvement has also included leadership roles as President of the Batavia Rotary, Chairman of the Clermont Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Clermont YMCA, and Chairman of the first United Way campaign of Clermont County.

“Healthcare organizations today benefit greatly from leaders who understand both organizational growth and community impact,” said Paul Hiltz, FACHE, President and CEO of NCH.“Jeff's decades of experience building successful businesses, along with his leadership in healthcare and civic organizations, will strengthen our board and support NCH's mission.”

In recognition of his business leadership and civic contributions, Wyler has received numerous honors, including induction into the Greater Cincinnati Business Hall of Fame, the William Howard Taft Medal from the University of Cincinnati, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association for Corporate Growth, and the Carl H. Lindner Award for Entrepreneurial and Civic Spirit from the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce. In 2026, he was named one of the“Great Living Cincinnatians” by the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce.

Wyler earned a degree in finance from the University of Cincinnati and later received an honorary doctorate in Commercial Science from the university. He served briefly in the U.S. Army before completing his education. Wyler and his wife, Linda, have four children and ten grandchildren.

“I am honored to join the Board at NCH and support an organization that is making a meaningful difference in the health and well-being of its community,” said Wyler.“Having worked with healthcare systems in the past, I deeply appreciate the importance of strong leadership and innovation in patient care, and I look forward to supporting NCH's continued growth and commitment to excellence.”

About NCH

Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) is an advanced community healthcare system serving Southwest Florida with premier routine, critical, and specialty care. A locally governed nonprofit, NCH has been recognized among America's Top 50 hospitals which puts it in the top 1% in the nation for clinical excellence. It was also named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by Modern Healthcare. The system includes NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital, with more than 700 beds and more than 750 physicians, along with medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida. NCH is the region's only Joint Commission-accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center, and its cardiac care program ranks among the top three in the state. NCH collaborates with the Hospital for Special Surgery for orthopedics, Nicklaus Children's Hospital for pediatrics, and ProScan Imaging for radiology services, ensuring top-tier medical care is available locally. With the largest provider network, urgent and immediate care centers, diagnostic facilities, and two hospitals, NCH continues to advance the quality of care close to home. For more information, visit nchmd.

CONTACT: Angie Barrell Naples Comprehensive Health 855-300-8209...