At Least Four Oil Storage Tanks On Fire At Russia's Primorsk Port, Following Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Radio Svoboda stated this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that at least four oil tanks are burning at the port terminal in Primorsk, Leningrad region. Earlier, the region's governor, Alexander Drozdenko, had reported a fire in only one fuel tank.

According to him, more than 70 UAVs were shot down over the region overnight.

The Telegram channel ASTRA geolocated videos and photos from eyewitnesses showing large-scale smoke from the fire at the port. Both were filmed from the settlement of Yermilovo in the Vyborg district of the Leningrad region.

ASTRA also reported that NASA FIRMS satellite images show a fire signature across the entire tank farm area of the Primorsk oil loading port.

The port of Primorsk is Russia's largest oil port on the Baltic Sea, located in the Vyborg district of the Leningrad region, about 8 km from the town of Primorsk on the northeastern coast of the Gulf of Finland.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Russian air defense systems and drone depots

It is the endpoint of the Baltic Pipeline System, owned by Transneft, and serves as a key export terminal for crude oil and petroleum products.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Defense Forces struck important fuel and energy infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation, including the oil terminal "Transneft – Port Primorsk" in the Leningrad region and the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim refinery in Ufa.