​​Bellway Half-Year Earnings Preview: 24 March 2026 Results

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Bellway earnings preview: Can steady volumes offset softer demand indicators?

​Bellway is set to report its half-year (H1) 2026 results on 24 March 2026, with investors focused on whether the housebuilder's steady operational performance can translate into improved profitability amid a still-fragile UK housing market.

​Solid operational update provides baseline

​The company's latest February trading update, covering the six months to 31 January 2026, points to a business delivering stable output despite subdued demand conditions.

​Bellway reported total housing completions of 4702 homes, up from 4577 a year earlier, alongside a higher average selling price of around £322,000, reflecting continued pricing resilience.

​This combination of modest volume growth and firmer pricing suggests that revenue for the first half is likely to be ahead year-on-year (YoY), even as the broader market remains constrained by affordability pressures and cautious buyer sentiment.

​H1 2026 earnings forecast

​Analysts expect Bellway to report SAN1 January 2026 revenue of £1.52 billion, EBITDA of £177.68 million and earnings per share (EPS) of 94.92 pence.

​5 rate Bellway as a 'strong buy', 7 as a 'buy and 4 a 'hold with a mean long-term price target at 3191.20p, around 57% above current levels, as of 23 March 2026.

​Bellway LSEG Data & Analytics chart​Source: LSEG Data & Analytics​Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

​According to TipRanks, the analyst consensus is a 'strong buy' but its Smart Score sits at '5 Neutral.'

Bellway TipRanks Smart Score chartSource: TipRanksSource: TipRanks Sales rates and order book under pressure

​However, beneath the stable headline figures, underlying demand indicators remain mixed creating forward visibility concerns. Bellway reported a private reservation rate of 0.47 homes per outlet per week, down from 0.51 a year earlier, highlighting softer sales activity through the autumn period.

​The forward order book also declined, with 4442 homes valued at approximately £1.24 billion, compared with 4726 homes worth £1.31 billion a year earlier. This suggests that while current trading is stable, visibility on future demand remains more limited than in previous cycles.

​Now that the oil price has tripled compared to the start of the year and that this surge is likely lead to inflationary pressures, the Bank of England (BoE) is no longer expected to cut rates this year. This will frustrate house buyers who were hoping for lower borrowing costs, especially first time buyers.

​Guidance and capital discipline maintained

​Despite the softer order book, Bellway has maintained confidence in its full-year outlook demonstrating management conviction. The company reiterated that it remains on track to deliver around 9200 homes in FY2026, underlining a focus on controlled volume growth rather than aggressive expansion.

​The group has also continued to emphasise capital discipline, with selective land buying and ongoing share buybacks forming part of its strategy to protect returns in a lower-margin environment. Net debt remains modest, supporting balance-sheet flexibility as the market stabilises.

​Market backdrop shows gradual stabilisation

​Bellway's update reflects broader trends across the UK housebuilding sector affecting all major builders. While mortgage rates have eased slightly from their peak, affordability constraints continue to limit demand, particularly among first-time buyers.

​At the same time, planning reforms and improved availability of land may support medium-term supply, though these benefits are unlikely to be immediate since structural changes take time materialising.

​The company itself noted that trading through the autumn was subdued, reinforcing the view that the sector is still in a stabilisation phase rather than a full recovery.

​Three key focus areas for results

​In the upcoming results, investors will focus on three key areas that will determine market reaction.

​First, the conversion of higher selling prices and completions into revenue and profit growth, particularly given ongoing cost pressures.

​Second, margin performance, as build-cost inflation and sales incentives continue to weigh on profitability.

​Third, forward guidance, especially commentary on demand trends into the spring selling season and expectations for reservation rates.

​Spring represents a crucial selling season for housebuilders and performance during this period substantially affects annual outcomes. Even though build cost inflation has moderated it remains elevated versus historical levels with it and material and labour costs affecting margins.

​Technical analysis of the Bellway share price

​The Bellway share price, down over 25% year-to-date (YTD), has fallen through major long-term support going back to the beginning of last year.

​The fall through the January-to-September lows at 2202p - 2134p put the psychological 2000p region and the March-to-October 2023 lows at 1993p - 1903p on the map. Were it to give way, the 19 December 2022 low at 1832p may be reached as well.

​Bellway weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView

​For a bullish reversal to be seen, at the very least the 18 March 2284p high will need to be overcome, and ideally the February low at 2492p too.

​Even if this were to be the case, the November to January lows at 2578p - 2622p, together with the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 2601p would be expected to act as resistance.

​Bellway daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView How to invest in Bellway shares

​Investors interested in UK housebuilding exposure through Bellway have several options. Here's how to approach investing:

​Research Bellway's latest updates, housing market conditions and sector trends thoroughly. Understanding housebuilding economics helps inform decisions. How to invest in stocks provides background.​Download IG Invest or open a share dealing account to access UK-listed shares. Bellway trades under ticker BWY.​Search for Bellway PLC shares on trading platform. Review pricing, yields and recommendations before deciding.​Choose number of shares or investment value based on portfolio strategy. Consider account type for tax efficiency.​Place trade and monitor investment. Bellway provides half-yearly results and quarterly updates.

​Remember housebuilders are cyclical and sensitive to interest rates and economic conditions. Diversification reduces concentration risk whilst maintaining sector exposure.

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