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New Design Automatic Charging RGV With Turntable For Workshop


2026-03-23 10:02:49
(MENAFN- GetNews) To meet the high standards of flexible logistics in modern manufacturing workshops, a brand‐new 12 tons battery powered rail guided vehicle (RGV) has recently been introduced to the market. This equipment features a box‐beam frame structure with dimensions of 1800×1200×500 mm, combining high load capacity with a compact design, specifically engineered for high‐intensity, high‐frequency material transfer scenarios.



The product's advantages lie in the dual breakthrough of“unrestricted operation and intelligence”:

  • Lithium battery power coupled with an intelligent charging station enables 24 hours continuous operation and distance‐unlimited travel.
  • Wireless remote control, combined with an intelligent coded control system and an LED display, allows operators to monitor operating parameters in real‐time and perform remote control.

This RGV can be used in conjunction with embedded turntables to achieve seamless transfer between different tracks, effectively breaking down logistics barriers between multiple production lines.



Operational safety: Integrated laser dead man stop device, safety edges, audible and visual warning lights, and emergency stop buttons provide multiple layers of protection, ensuring human‐machine collaborative safety.

The RGV supports a multi‐vehicle intelligent dispatching system, enabling efficient collaboration among multiple RGVs, making it suitable for material and mold transfer between different production lines and areas within a workshop.



Its high temperature resistance allows it to adapt to complex operating conditions. It has already been applied in pilot projects within the automotive manufacturing and heavy machinery industries, helping enterprises improve transfer efficiency by 40%, establishing it as key equipment for the upgrade to intelligent manufacturing.

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