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"Comprehensive Pet Therapy"Comprehensive Pet Therapy (CPT), a Sandy Springs–based dog training organization led by Mark Spivak, was featured in Voyage ATL, highlighting Spivak's expertise and science-based training approach. The recognition underscores CPT's role in improving pet-owner relationships through structured programs, including obedience, aggression, and service dog training. Additional media coverage and decades of experience continue to strengthen CPT's authority and visibility.

Sandy Springs, GA - March 23, 2026 - Comprehensive Pet Therapy (CPT), a respected dog training organization based in Sandy Springs, GA, recently gained media recognition through a featured interview of CPT founder Mark Spivak in Voyage ATL. The article, titled Life & Work with Mark Spivak of Sandy Springs, highlights Spivak's professional journey, his experience in canine behavior, and the philosophy behind the company's training approach.

The Voyage ATL feature offers insight into the work of Comprehensive Pet Therapy and the impact of professional training on improving relationships between dogs and their owners. The interview explores Spivak's background, the development of the organization, and the importance of structured and research-supported training methods in addressing behavioral challenges and strengthening communication between pets and families.

In addition to the Voyage ATL interview, Comprehensive Pet Therapy has another upcoming feature scheduled with Simply Buckhead. These media appearances help broaden awareness of the company's expertise in canine behavior and professional training services, while also creating opportunities to expand CPT's online presence through valuable links and digital coverage that can support search visibility and authority.

Services Provided by Comprehensive Pet Therapy

Comprehensive Pet Therapy provides professional dog training and cat training programs. CPT's dog training programs develop reliable behavior and confidence in various environments. CPT's cat behavior modification programs resolve litter box, anxiety, new pet socialization, cat-human aggression, and cat-cat aggression issues. With over three decades of experience, the organization offers structured training and behavior modification solutions for Atlanta pet-owning families seeking professional guidance

Obedience Training

Comprehensive Pet Therapy offers obedience, housebreaking, household manners, and behavioral training programs for Atlanta dogs of all ages, including puppies, adult dogs, and senior dogs. These programs focus on teaching essential commands, improving responsiveness, and helping dogs develop appropriate behavior both at home and in public settings. CPT's structured approach supports long-term learning, consistent owner-dog communication, proper social behavior, and stable temperaments.

Aggressive Dog Training

The company also provides aggression modification training for Atlanta dogs displaying challenging behavioral issues such as reactivity, fear-based responses, or abnormal territoriality. Trainers evaluate each dog individually and develop customized training plans designed to reduce problematic behaviors while improving confidence and stability.

Therapy and Service Dog Training

Comprehensive Pet Therapy prepares dogs for specialized assistance roles through respected therapy and service dog training programs. The CPT Service Dog Program has received national recognition for its program design and proficiency. CPT's assistance programs help Atlanta dogs learn skills required for therapy work, emotional support roles, and task behaviors for disabled persons, while ensuring candidate dogs exceed behavioral standards necessary for safe and productive public interaction and public access.

Advanced Obedience and Agility Training

The organization also offers advanced training programs, including off-leash obedience, competition obedience, and off-leash agility. These programs provide complex activities that encourage mental stimulation, physical exercise, and enhanced handler-dog communication, while supporting the long-term well-being of each dog and the dog-human partnership.

About the Company

Comprehensive Pet Therapy is a professional dog training and cat behavior modification organization based in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Founded by Mark Spivak, the company focuses on helping dogs and their families build stronger relationships through structured, science-based training methods. Over the years, the organization has trained over 50,000 dogs and several hundred cats. In addition, CPT staff have coauthored noteworthy canine behavioral research through collaboration with academic institutions studying dog cognition and behavior. The company remains committed to improving the quality of life for both dogs and their owners through professional consultation and responsible training and behavior modification practices.