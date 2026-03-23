GHD Selected By Georgia Environmental Protection Division To Advance Statewide Water Quality Modeling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD, a global professional services company, has been selected by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) to deliver the Assimilative Capacity Water Quality Modeling program, a key initiative that supports regional water planning efforts and technical evaluations that inform permitting decisions.

Under this program, GHD will partner with Georgia EPD to enable more efficient and transparent assessments that reflect evolving demands on Georgia's water resources and support long-term environmental stewardship.

“Clean water is essential for Georgia's future. Our water quality modeling helps communities understand what's happening in our rivers and lakes and plan for a safer, healthier environment.” said Garrett Skinner, Atlanta Market Leader at GHD.“We're honored to support the Georgia EPD with rigorous, transparent modeling that strengthens permitting decisions and regional planning so communities across the state can grow resiliently while safeguarding rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.”

GHD's team brings decades of combined experience in Georgia, as well as in-depth knowledge of water quality characteristics and hydrologic data across the state's water bodies, including rivers, streams, lakes and reservoirs.

The team's capabilities include collecting and processing surface water and meteorological data, managing large water resources databases, and leveraging GIS within integrated water quality models.

Water Environment Consultants, Inc. (WEC) and River to Tap, Inc. (R2T) will serve as subconsultants on the project.

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to making water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental, and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD's network of 12,000+ professionals is connected across 160 offices on five continents.

Melissa Sullivan

GHD

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Pilot PMR

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