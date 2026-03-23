Strategies For Justice Announces 2026 Symposium: Examining The Criminalization Of Immigrants In America

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Virtual Symposium - Strategies for Justice (SFJ) is proud to announce its 6th Annual Symposium on Conscious Law Enforcement and Inclusive Practices (SCLE & IP), taking place Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 10 AM EST to 3 PM EST, as a fully virtual event. This year's theme,“Examining the Criminalization of Immigrants in America,” addresses the urgent need to confront systemic inequities impacting immigrant communities across the United States. As in previous years, we are offering equity tickets or pay-what-you-can tickets to attend.

The 2026 symposium will convene law enforcement professionals, scholars, trauma experts, social justice advocates, and community leaders for a day of meaningful dialogue, education, and action-oriented collaboration. Against the backdrop of an increasingly punitive climate toward both documented and undocumented individuals, SFJ aims to examine how criminalization policies deepen mistrust between communities and law enforcement while exacerbating racial and systemic disparities.

Staying true to its mission, Strategies for Justice will focus on stories and lived experiences as a foundation for reform. Our featured speakers include Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, a U.S. Army veteran and former U.S. Capitol Police officer, who offers a powerful perspective on service, sacrifice, and the emotional toll of frontline work. His story, from immigrating as a child to defending the Capitol on January 6, highlights the complexity of immigrant identity within law enforcement.

Hector Barajas‐Varela, an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran who was deported despite his service, sheds light on the human consequences of policy decisions that intersect with policing and immigration enforcement.

Mike Seely, director of EXILED (the film selected to watch this year), documents the lives of deported veterans and the systems that shaped their fate, providing insight into the broader impact of criminalization.

“Across the country, immigrant communities are experiencing trauma rooted in criminalization, racial profiling, and other systemic inequities,” said Terry Watson, Founder of Strategies for Justice.“We plan to address trauma caused by the criminalization of immigrants and ask how we can build community partnerships grounded in dignity and safety.”

Through dynamic panels, immersive workshops, and firsthand narratives, the 2026 SFJ Symposium is designed to challenge assumptions, educate participants, and inspire actionable change in public safety models nationwide. This year, we want to end criminalization and elevate humanity.

Why Your Participation Matters

This symposium is an opportunity to:

1) Strengthen community trust through trauma‐informed engagement

2) Learn from lived experiences that illuminate gaps in policy and practice

3) Explore dignified approaches to public safety

4) Build partnerships that support healing

👉 Register today: strategiesjustice/event-details/6th-annual-sfjsymposium

Let's build safer, more connected communities, together.

About Strategies for Justice Symposium

Strategies for Justice (SFJ) is a public benefit organization dedicated to advancing equitable public safety practices through education, storytelling, and community-centered reform. The SFJ Symposium aims to unite law enforcement, academic professionals, trauma specialists, and social justice advocates for impactful discussions.