J&K: ED Attaches Rs 16.86 Lakh In Digital Arrest Case​

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, March 23 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) zonal office in J&K's Srinagar said on Monday that it has provisionally attached Rs 16,86 465 as proceeds of crime generated through deception of innocent victims through so-called digital arrest.​

A press release by ED said that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Srinagar Zonal Office, has provisionally attached Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs. 16,86,465/- under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.​

The attached amount is lying in a bank account maintained in the name of M/s Jeevika Foundations with HDFC Bank, Karol Bagh, New Delhi. The said account is operated by the accused Gaurav Kumar, son of Jaipal Singh, who is found to be involved in a well-organised Digital Arrest cyber fraud racket.​

ED initiated an investigation based on FIR No. 26/2024 dated 19.10.2024 registered by Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, along with a preliminary charge sheet filed before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar.​

The investigation pertains to a cyber fraud in which innocent citizens were deceived through the impersonation of officials from law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

Investigation revealed that the accused persons, namely Gaurav Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, and Ujjwal Chauhan, in conspiracy with other associates, executed a well-planned fraud by impersonating officials of agencies such as TRAI and CBI.​

The victim was falsely informed that he was involved in a money laundering case linked to national security and was threatened with arrest. Under fear, coercion, and psychological pressure, the victim was compelled to liquidate his fixed deposits and transfer funds.​

Accordingly, an amount of Rs. 21,00,000 was fraudulently obtained from the victim and transferred to the bank account of M/S Jeevika Foundations, which acted as the primary beneficiary and conduit account.​

Out of the total defrauded amount, a sum of Rs. 4,13,535/- has already been refunded to the complainant pursuant to the order dated 28.09.2024 passed by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar.​

However, the remaining amount of Rs. 16,86,465/-, which is identifiable and traceable in the bank account of M/s Jeevika Foundations, constitutes Proceeds of Crime under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. In furtherance, the said amount has been provisionally attached under section 5(1) of the PMLA Act, 2002.​

ED has been aggressively investigating financial crimes in which criminals create assets, both cash and property, through violations of rules and regulations.​