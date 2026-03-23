Vantive Accelerates U.S. Home Therapy Transformation With New Digital And Patient Support Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEERFIELD, Ill., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a vital organ therapy company with a 70-year legacy of kidney care innovation, today announced a significant expansion of its U.S. home therapy innovation strategy-including fully-integrated digital capabilities, enhanced patient support programs, and service model improvements designed to reshape how patients experience peritoneal dialysis (PD) at home.

Vantive delivers more than 1 million daily touchpoints to patients worldwide, supported by a global network that enables the company to modernize how patients start, manage, and sustain home therapy. Building on this scale, Vantive is focused on creating a more predictable and intuitive experience for people using home dialysis-one that is better aligned with patients' real-world needs across the United States and around the world.

At the center of this modernization effort is the Vantive CONNECT suite of digital solutions, which powers HomeAdvantage, Vantive's fully integrated home therapy ecosystem. Through remote monitoring, data-driven insights, and a more comprehensive support model that links customer service and technical support, Vantive CONNECT is designed to strengthen clinical decision-making and improve patient confidence throughout the home dialysis journey.

“We're excited to bring Vantive CONNECT to home dialysis patients across the U.S.,” said Adam Akbany, Senior Vice President of Digital Enterprise at Vantive.“Designed around real patient needs, our integrated digital solutions were developed to help patients feel confident, connected, and supported as they manage their care at home.”

As Vantive builds on the Fall 2025 launch of HomeAdvantage powered by Vantive CONNECT, the company is now entering the next phase of its U.S. home therapy strategy-translating this global digital platform into tangible, patient-centered improvements for those starting and sustaining therapy at home. These changes focus on leveraging Vantive CONNECT's remote monitoring capabilities, analytics, and integrated support model to deliver a more proactive, coordinated, and confidence-building experience for U.S. patients and clinicians.

“This next chapter is about reducing burdens, deepening support, and empowering every patient we serve,” said Guillermo Amezcua, President, Americas at Vantive.“By advancing digital innovation and transforming the way PD services are delivered, we have an opportunity to elevate the entire care journey for patients at home-from onboarding, to therapy management, to confidence and quality of life.”

Vantive HomeAdvantage Ecosystem

Where and how dialysis is delivered matters, and breaking down barriers to starting and staying on home therapy requires meeting patients where they are. Vantive HomeAdvantage pairs home dialysis therapy with technologies, services, and support patients and care teams need to move forward with confidence. With HomeAdvantage, Vantive is there at every step of the home dialysis journey, empowering patients to say,“I can do this.”

Beginning in April 2026, enhancements to Vantive's Home Advantage ecosystem will include:

1. Launch of Vantive CONNECT Success Model



Vantive CONNECT Success is an end-to-end, proactive support model built on the Vantive CONNECT digital platform and designed to guide each patient and their care teams through the logistical and educational steps needed to be ready to start and continue PD at home. Through initial set-up support with“Home Navigators,” regular phone check-ins, and troubleshooting guidance, it supports earlier education and intervention to address key drivers that may affect early dropout (Todd LB 2021).

2. “Home Navigators”: A Proactive Patient Support Model



Under the Vantive Connect Success umbrella,“Home Navigators” will be introduced as a new feature available to all new patients. Vantive will transition to regular outbound outreach conducted by trained team members to support all peritoneal dialysis (PD) patients through initial product deliveries and technical needs during the first 90 days of therapy. Early evidence indicates that proactive support models can reduce therapy dropout among home patients within the first 90 days by up to 50% (Todd LB, 2021). As this updated approach is implemented, the team will also provide support in all major global languages, ensuring every patient receives clear, culturally appropriate guidance regardless of linguistic background.

3. Introduction of Vantive Pinpoint Delivery



To improve the home supply experience, Vantive is launching real-time delivery tracking-providing patients with vehicle visibility, estimated arrival times, and updates throughout the delivery window. With ~95% of all Vantive deliveries performed by Vantive Service Specialists, this new capability has been developed to enhance reliability and convenience.

Investing in Innovation to Extend Lives and Expand Possibilities

Vantive is working to reduce the burden of therapy and expand access to home dialysis for patients in the U.S. and around the world. Together, these enhancements build on Vantive's previously announced investment of more than $1 billion through 2029.

“Our mission to extend lives and expand possibilities guides every advancement we bring forward,” Amezcua added.“With these digital and service enhancements, our goal is to offer a supportive and intuitive home therapy journey for the patients and care teams we serve across the U.S.”

About Vantive

Vantive is a vital organ therapy company on a mission to extend lives and expand possibilities for patients and care teams globally. For 70 years, our team has driven meaningful innovations in kidney care. Today, Vantive's people, solutions and services deliver over 1 million touchpoints each day to patients around the world. As we build on our legacy, we are focused on elevating the dialysis experience through digital solutions and advanced services, while looking beyond kidney care and investing in transforming vital organ therapies. Our goal is to provide therapies that fit more easily into providers' practices and patients' lives. Greater flexibility and efficiency in therapy administration for care teams, and longer, fuller lives for patients- that is what Vantive aspires to deliver. For more information, visit

In the U.S., Vantive generally does business as Vantive US Healthcare LLC. Vantive, HomeAdvantage, and Vantive CONNECT are trademarks of Vantive Health LLC or its affiliates.

Todd LB, et al. Peritoneal Dialysis Supplemental Telephone Support Program to Reduce 90-Day Drop-Out. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2021.

Contact:

Ana Serafin

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