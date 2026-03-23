Liqtech Secures First U.S. Commercial Pool Order For Three Qlariflowtm Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALLERUP, Denmark, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIQT), a leading clean technology company specializing in advanced filtration systems, has received its first commercial pool order in the United States for three QlariFlowTM ceramic membrane filtration systems.

The systems will be installed at the Weston County School District #1 Aquatic Center in Newcastle, Wyoming. The order was secured in collaboration with LiqTech's U.S. partner, Treatment Specialties – Powered by North American Filtration, and represents LiqTech's initial commercial pool deployment in the U.S. market.

QlariFlowTM systems are engineered around LiqTech's proprietary silicon carbide (SiC) ceramic membrane technology and are designed to meet the operational, regulatory, and space requirements of modern aquatic facilities. In public and institutional pool environments, QlariFlowTM delivers precise filtration, stable water quality, and reduced chemical consumption compared to conventional media-based filtration systems.

The United States is one of the world's largest markets for public and commercial swimming pools, including municipal, educational, and recreational facilities that operate under strict state and local health regulations. Entering this market with a reference installation marks an important step in LiqTech's strategy to expand its Commercial Pool business internationally through strong regional partnerships.

“We are pleased to secure our first commercial pool order in the United States in collaboration with Treatment Specialties,” said Phillip Myllerup Aslerin, Business Development Director, Pool Systems at LiqTech.“This installation establishes an important reference for QlariFlowTM in the U.S. market and reflects the focused work of our commercial team to build partnerships and convert pipeline into orders. We see meaningful long-term opportunities for ceramic membrane-based filtration systems in regulated public pool environments.”

With this order, LiqTech continues to execute on its Commercial Pool growth strategy by expanding into new geographic markets and increasing the global footprint of the QlariFlowTM platform.

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems for liquid and gas applications. Founded in 2000, LiqTech's patented SiC membranes are designed to treat the most challenging fluids in industrial and municipal water, marine scrubber, and oil & gas applications. Learn more at or connect with us on LinkedIn.

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LiqTech International, Inc.



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Lytham Partners, LLC

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