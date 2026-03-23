North Texas Food Bank Rallies Legal Community For 8Th Annual Food From The Bar Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attorneys, firms and legal departments across North Texas unite to help close the summer meal gap for children.

Dallas, TX, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank is launching its 8th annual Food from the Bar campaign, inviting the region's legal community to take part in a month-long effort to help children facing hunger when school is out. Throughout April, attorneys, law firms, corporate legal teams and bar associations raise funds with a collective goal of $225,000 to support summer meal programs.

“Last year, close to 20 legal organizations stepped up and raised more than $146,000, helping provide 445,460 meals,” said Johnny Jenkins, Strategic Initiatives Manager at the North Texas Food Bank.“We're grateful for that momentum and are eager to see even more participation this year so families can count on consistent access to food during the summer.”

For many households, school breakfast and lunch programs are a steady source of support during the academic year. When summer arrives, families must stretch their budgets to cover up to 10 additional meals per child each week. For those already navigating tight finances, that added cost can be overwhelming.

The 2025 Food from the Bar campaign included participation from:



Akin Gump

Bank of America Legal Department

Byrd Adatto

Bar Committee for Community Involvement

Carter Arnett Bennett & Perez

Dallas Bar Association

Dallas Trial Lawyers Association

Dean, Omar, Branham & Shirley, LLP

Fulton Jeang

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Kershaw Anderson King

PepsiCo, Inc. – Legal Department

Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser

Sheppard Mullin

SMU Dedman School of Law Class of 2008

Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC

Vinson & Elkins

Walters, Balido & Crain Attorneys at Law Waters, Kraus, & Paul

Since the campaign began in 2019, Food from the Bar has generated nearly $824,000, helping provide more than 2.4 million meals across North Texas.

Legal professionals interested in joining this year's campaign or simply supporting to make an impact for children this summer can find more information at .

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

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North Texas Food Bank Food from the Bar Campaign

CONTACT: Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022...