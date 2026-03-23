Galaxy Gaming® Brings Iconic MONOPOLY® Magic To Table Games At IGA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world's largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, will showcase its latest innovations at the. Attendees are invited to visit, where Galaxy Gaming will highlight its industry-leading portfolio of table games, progressive systems, and licensed content designed to drive performance on the casino floor.

“We're looking forward to connecting with tribal operators and demonstrating how Galaxy Gaming continues to evolve table games,” said Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming.“From iconic licensed experiences like MONOPOLY to our cutting-edge progressive technology, and proven titles like EZ Baccarat®, and Player's Edge®, we're focused on delivering games that engage players and generate meaningful results for our tribal partners. Our commitment to Deal Excitement is on full display at IGA.”

MONOPOLY® Reimagined for the Casino Pit

Through an exclusive licensing agreement with Hasbro® for table games and ETGs, Galaxy Gaming has brought one of the most recognizable brands in the world, MONOPOLY, to the casino table game pit in a bold new way. Our MONOPOLY-branded table games combine familiar brand elements with innovative mechanics, progressive features, and eye-catching visuals, creating a premium player experience that blends nostalgia with modern gameplay.

Built to attract both core and casual players, our MONOPOLY Table Game Progressive delivers added excitement through engaging bonus events and scalable progressive jackpots, making it a standout attraction on the casino floor. It's perfectly paired with the brand-new Ride Free MONOPOLY edition, which includes exciting bonus wagers like Free Parking, Get Out of Jail Free, and Ride Free!.

Dealing Excitement with GOS® Sapphire

Also featured at IGA is GOS Sapphire, Galaxy Gaming's next-generation table game operating system. GOS Sapphire powers the industry's most dynamic table game progressives with advanced jackpot configurations, sleek Nebula sensors, and real-time digital tracking. Its flexible electronic bonusing capabilities-including Dynamic ProgressiveTM, which can award random multipliers of up to 10x-add excitement to every round of play.

GOS Sapphire also allows operators to link jackpots across multiple tables and properties, providing scalable solutions that enhance both player engagement and operational efficiency.

The Most Comprehensive Table Games Portfolio

Galaxy Gaming continues to offer the most robust table games library in the industry. From proven favorites like 21+3®, Lucky Ladies®, and EZ Baccarat, to innovative branded and proprietary titles, Galaxy delivers solutions designed to perform across a wide range of tribal casino environments.

Also on showcase at IGA 2026 is Player's Edge 21® with the electrifying Monster MatchTM Progressive, which thrills players with frighteningly fun animations and multipliers of up to 10X

Operators are invited to explore how Galaxy Gaming is Dealing Excitement at stand #2551. To stay up-to-date or for complimentary registration, visit:

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has over 130 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states and more than 30 countries around the world.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

Some of the information contained in this press release includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“might,”“expect,”“intend,” "target,"“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause actual results and future events to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the Company's acquisition by Evolution Malta Holding Limited (“Evolution”), Evolution AB (publ)'s wholly owned subsidiary (the“Merger”) on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to gaming regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the proposed Merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement (as defined herein) relating to the proposed Merger; risks that the proposed Merger disrupts the Company's current plans and operations or diverts the attention of the Company's management or employees from ongoing business operations; the risk of potential difficulties with the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers and other third parties as a result of the proposed Merger, including during the pendency of the Merger; the risk that the proposed Merger may involve unexpected costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk that the Company's business may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed Merger; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the proposed Merger may affect the timing or occurrence of the proposed Merger or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; effects relating to the announcement of the Merger or any further announcements or the consummation of the Merger on the market price of the Company's common stock; the ability of the Company to enter and maintain strategic alliances, product placements or installations in land based casinos or grow its iGaming business, garner new market share, secure licenses in new jurisdictions or maintain existing licenses, successfully develop or acquire and sell proprietary products, comply with regulations, including changes in gaming related and non-gaming related statutes and regulations that affect the revenues of our customers in land-based casino and, online casino markets, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions, unfavorable economic conditions in the US and worldwide, our level of indebtedness, restrictions and covenants in our loan agreement, dependence on major customers, protection of intellectual property and our ability to license the intellectual property rights of third parties, failure to maintain the integrity of our information technology systems, including without limitation, cyber-attacks or other failures in our telecommunications or information technology systems, or those of our collaborators, third-party logistics providers, distributors or other contractors or consultants, could result in information theft, data corruption and significant disruption of our business, and other factors. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Definitive Proxy Statement.

All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance or events and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Any forward-looking statement speak only as of the date on which it was made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Steve Kopjo (702) 727-8886