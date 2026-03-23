Caremore Health Announces Appointment Of Dr. Anh Pham As Chief Medical Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Pham's long history as a practicing physician and Chief Medical Officer will play an instrumental role in CareMore's ongoing mission to strengthen the patient-physician relationship by providing proactive whole-person care

CERRITOS, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMore Health (“CareMore” or the“Company”), a Mosaic Health company, and leading provider of integrated medical care, announced today the appointment of Dr. Anh Pham, M.D., MBA, as its new Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Pham joins CareMore with extensive experience as a practicing primary care physician for over 25 years, starting in Long Beach, California, where she developed a passion for family medicine and establishing long-term connections with multi-generational patients. She later went on to become an established medical leader, holding high-level positions at notable healthcare institutions including Optum California's Chief Medical Officer and DaVita Medical Group's and Healthcare Partners' Senior Medical Director.

In her role as CareMore's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pham aims to make care patient-centered and easier for frontline medical teams to deliver exemplary care. This priority aligns with CareMore's longstanding mission to strengthen the relationship and trust between patients and their physicians, culminating in improved whole-person care that proactively works to better each patient's medical, physical, nutritional, behavioral and social health.

“It isn't always easy for patients to find a medical group they feel they can trust with all aspects of their health. Too often, I see patients try to navigate their myriad health concerns on their own through a complex healthcare system,” said Dr. Anh Pham, Chief Medical Officer of CareMore Health.“In my role at CareMore Health, I plan to work closely with our expansive healthcare provider network to make it easier to deliver high quality, proactive coordinated care that meets all patients where they are, in the manner that suits them best. I believe this is the best way for us to strengthen loyalty with our patients and our communities.”

“Dr. Pham is exactly the kind of medical leader and expert care provider our team needs right now,” said Sam Wald, Chief Executive Officer of CareMore Health.“Her longstanding ties to the communities CareMore serves, along with her ability to meld her hands-on care experience with her incredible leadership skills, will play a pivotal role in CareMore's ability to properly reach our vast network of patients and provide them with the personalized care they need and deserve.”

CareMore Health is dedicated to fostering lifelong patient relationships with a physician-led approach that puts people at the center. Serving Medicaid, Medicare and commercial patients, CareMore's care model is designed to redefine the care experience, aiming to deliver an exemplary standard of care.

About CareMore Health (Formerly Carelon Health)

CareMore Health, a Mosaic Health company, is founded on the principles of an integrated care delivery system that harnesses the power of a physician-led approach to understand individuals' health challenges and goals across primary care and chronic disease management. An integrated care model focused on care coordination to proactively address medical, physical, nutritional, behavioral and social drivers of a patient's health. CareMore has been recognized for its innovative clinical care model, expertise with managing chronic conditions, preventive and wellness programs and value-based care, that results in the best possible patient outcomes, while being cost effective. This unique approach to care delivery helps individuals achieve better health outcomes and provide simple, easy access to quality care, while being cost effective. CareMore Health operates in four states and serves over 41,000+ Medicaid, Medicare, and Commercial patients. Learn more at . Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

CareMore operates as a business unit under Mosaic Health. Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform expanding access to comprehensive primary care across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans. For more information, visit .

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Spencer Herrmann

FischTank PR

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