SINTX Technologies Provides Corporate Business Update Highlighting First Human Implant, Strategic Transformation, And Commercial Execution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clinical milestone, new President appointment, and platform expansion position SINTX for commercial rollout and revenue growth in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the“Company”), an advanced biomaterials company focused on developing silicon nitride technologies for medical applications, today provided a corporate business update highlighting recent clinical, operational, and leadership milestones that the Company believes position it for commercial expansion and future revenue growth.

The update follows a series of key developments, including the successful completion of the first human surgical procedure using SINTX's FDA-cleared SINAPTIC® Foot & Ankle Osteotomy Wedge System, the appointment of Ryan Elmore as President effective March 16, 2026, and continued progress in aligning the Company's operations and platform toward scalable commercialization. Management believes these combined achievements represent an important inflection point in SINTX's transition toward execution and commercialization.

Over the course of 2025, SINTX executed a series of strategic initiatives designed to reposition the Company for focused growth and commercialization. To provide additional clarity on the Company's recent progress, SINTX highlights the following key milestones achieved over the past year and into 2026:

2025 Strategic and Operational Milestones:



Divested non-medical assets and reduced contingent liabilities to improve focus and capital efficiency

Recruited a new Board of Directors with significant healthcare and medical device experience

Strengthened the balance sheet through approximately $10 million in capital raised

Completed the acquisition of SiNAPTIC Surgical

Expanded patent portfolio, including proprietary methods and compositions related to antipathogenic textiles, sutures, and wound care

Received FDA 510(k) clearance for the SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle Osteotomy Wedge System

Executed a supply agreement with a global leader, Evonik Industries, to support development of SiNERGYTM silicon nitride/PEEK composite materials Expanded the management team with experienced leaders in biomaterials and medical device commercialization



Recent 2026 Milestones and Execution Progress:



Completed first human implant of the SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle Osteotomy Wedge System

Appointed Ryan Elmore as President to lead commercialization and strategic growth initiatives

Initiated preclinical animal studies evaluating silicon nitride in sutures, meshes, and wound care applications

Began transition toward AI-assisted 3D additive manufacturing, supported by new equipment and key technical hires Advanced discussions regarding potential strategic partnerships across biomaterials and manufacturing platforms



“We believe SINTX is entering a new phase defined by commercialization and operational momentum,” said Eric K. Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SINTX Technologies.“The work completed in 2025 has created a strong foundation for the Company to move into an execution-driven phase, where our focus is on expanding market access, building commercial relationships, and translating our differentiated technology into measurable business results. Importantly, we are continuing to evolve SINTX into a platform-driven biomaterials company with multiple potential revenue pathways.”

“On March 13, 2026, SINTX achieved a significant clinical milestone with the first human procedure utilizing its SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle Osteotomy Wedge System. The system received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance in October 2025 and represents the Company's entry into the foot and ankle reconstruction market,” stated Lisa Marie Del Re, Chief Commercial Officer.“SINTX believes this milestone supports its planned commercial rollout and increased surgeon engagement, while further validating silicon nitride as a differentiated biomaterial for orthopedic implants.”

The global foot and ankle reconstruction market represents a significant market opportunity, and the Company believes its silicon nitride technology offers differentiated characteristics-including bone affinity, imaging compatibility, and surface properties studied for resistance to bacterial adhesion-that may support broader adoption across orthopedic applications.

In parallel with this clinical progress, Ryan Elmore began work this past week as President of SINTX Technologies, bringing more than 15 years of experience in advanced biomaterials and medical device commercialization, including prior leadership roles at Invibio, a division of Victrex plc. He is expected to lead execution of the Company's commercial strategy, including channel development, surgeon engagement, OEM relationships, and strategic partnerships.

“SINTX has already established a strong technical and clinical foundation,” said Ryan Elmore.“Our focus now is execution-accelerating commercialization, expanding market access, and building scalable revenue opportunities across the Company's silicon nitride platform.” Management believes Mr. Elmore's experience in scaling biomaterials businesses and building global commercial channels will be instrumental in advancing adoption of SINTX's technologies.

As part of its ongoing transition toward advanced manufacturing, SINTX has recently acquired new equipment and expanded its technical team with key hires focused on additive and advanced processing technologies. The Company is actively evolving from traditional subtractive ceramic manufacturing toward more scalable, digitally enabled production methods, including AI-assisted 3D manufacturing. SINTX anticipates that this transition may support improved design flexibility, faster development cycles, and expanded collaboration opportunities, and expects to pursue additional partnership agreements aligned with these capabilities. While these initiatives are ongoing, management believes they represent an important component of the Company's long-term manufacturing and commercialization strategy.

Beyond monolithic implants, SINTX continues to advance its silicon nitride technology across multiple material formats, including powders, coatings, porous structures, and composite materials such as SiN/PEEK and SiN/PEKK. The Company believes this platform supports multiple high-value applications across orthopedic implants, spine, foot and ankle, dental, and other specialized medical markets.

In addition to these applications, SINTX is advancing its broader strategy to position silicon nitride as an infection-resistant biomaterials platform. As part of these efforts, the Company has initiated preclinical animal studies evaluating the incorporation of silicon nitride into sutures, meshes, and wound care materials. These studies are intended to further explore the material's surface properties and potential applicability in soft tissue and wound management environments. SINTX believes it will finalize preclinical data in the second half of 2026 which will support future opportunities to expand beyond traditional implantable devices into a broader range of medical and biomaterial applications.

In parallel, SINTX is advancing multiple supply formats-including filament, rod, and sheet configurations-to support partner evaluation and commercialization across both additive and traditional manufacturing workflows.

SINTX believes its intellectual property portfolio remains a core strategic asset supporting long-term growth. As disclosed in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company maintains a broad patent estate across multiple jurisdictions, including recent expansion into antipathogenic applications such as fibrous materials and related methods. The Company has also received multiple NIH grants supporting development of 3D-printed silicon nitride/polymer implantable medical devices.

Looking ahead, SINTX is focused on expanding surgeon adoption of its SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle System, focusing on“personalized” custom and patient specific implants, developing U.S. distribution and channel partnerships, advancing OEM and private-label opportunities, and pursuing strategic collaborations related to silicon nitride composites and additive manufacturing. Management believes these initiatives, combined with the Company's clinical progress, manufacturing capabilities, leadership expansion, and platform strategy, position SINTX to pursue multiple revenue pathways, including direct product commercialization, OEM supply, licensing, and co-development partnerships.

“We believe SINTX is uniquely positioned as a platform-driven biomaterials company with multiple avenues for growth,” added Olson.“Our focus is on building commercial momentum, expanding market access, and translating our differentiated technology into measurable business results.”

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its biomaterial platforms, visit .

About SINTX

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is an advanced ceramics company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride biomaterials, composites, devices, and related technologies for medical and other high-value applications. With thousands of medical devices implanted since 2008 and nearly two decades of peer-reviewed research, SINTX has established itself as a leader in high-performance biomaterials that enhance clinical outcomes and patient safety. Supported by a strong patent portfolio, U.S.-based manufacturing, and strategic industry partnerships, the company continues to expand its technology platform through innovation and market diversification, including the recently FDA-cleared SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle Implant System for reconstructive surgery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's transition toward commercialization and execution; the anticipated market adoption, commercialization, and clinical utilization of the SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle Osteotomy Wedge System; the expansion and scalability of the Company's silicon nitride biomaterials platform across multiple medical and non-medical applications; the development, performance, and market acceptance of new product formats, including powders, coatings, porous structures, composites (including SiNERGY SiN/PEEK and SiN/PEKK), and fibrous materials; the advancement and potential outcomes of preclinical studies; the Company's transition to advanced and AI-assisted additive manufacturing and its expected impact on production capabilities; the development and timing of strategic partnerships, OEM relationships, and distribution channels; the expected contributions of recently appointed management, including the Company's President; and the Company's ability to generate revenue growth, expand market access, and create long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions, and are often identified by words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“project,”“target,”“continue,” or similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks related to the Company's ability to successfully execute its commercialization and platform strategy; variability in surgeon adoption and customer demand; the timing and outcome of product evaluations, qualification processes, and purchasing decisions; regulatory requirements, clearances, and pathways applicable to new and existing products, materials, and indications; risks associated with preclinical and clinical development activities; the Company's ability to scale manufacturing operations, validate new production technologies, and maintain quality systems; dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, and strategic partners; the development and protection of intellectual property; competitive products and technological advances; pricing pressures and reimbursement dynamics; the ability to establish and maintain effective distribution and commercialization channels; macroeconomic and capital markets conditions; and the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms. Any statements regarding antipathogenic, antibacterial, or infection-resistant properties of silicon nitride are based on laboratory and preclinical research and do not constitute claims of clinical efficacy, safety, or regulatory approval for any specific product or application. No assurances can be given that such properties will translate into clinically meaningful outcomes or approved indications. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SINTX Contacts:

Investor Relations

P: 801-839-3502

E: ...

Lisa Marie Del Re | Chief Commercial Officer

P: 208-724-7786

E: ...