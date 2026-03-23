Spotlight 2026 Celebrates Women Entrepreneurs With Success And Strong Community Spirit

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 23, 2026 2:06 am - Prospect Wiki hosted the Spotlight 2026 Women Entrepreneurs Awards on March 7, celebrating standout women founders and uniting guests, innovators, and supporters for an inspiring evening of recognition, learning, networking, and collaboration.

The Spotlight 2026: Women Entrepreneurs Awards, hosted by Prospect Wiki on March 7th, concluded with remarkable success, uniting a diverse community of founders, industry guests, partners, and supporters. The event marked a significant milestone in Prospect Wiki's mission to elevate women-led businesses and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that drives innovation and resilience across sectors.

A key highlight of the evening was the recognition of fifteen outstanding women entrepreneurs whose work reflects courage, creativity, and purpose. This year's Spotlight Awardees included Malathi Murugan (CEO, K Hotel Groups); BLN Bala Kaarunyaa (Co founder, TriLinkr Private Limited); Nivetha Arjunan (Founder, Nammugai); Lakshmimanjyu (Owner, TAML Collection); Akila, Gayathri & Vinothini (Founders, Trio Treatz); Subhasini Dharmendra (Founder, Shadvik Nutri Best Pvt Ltd); Vasanthi S (Owner, Paghumithran Stationary and Fancy Store); Rajavarthane Suresh (Founder, Natril Naturals); Kumathavalli Sureshkumar (Owner, SK Traders); Suganthi Arun (Founder, The Healthy Box); Gandhi (Owner, Sri Kumar Traders); Gayathri Sudhakar (Owner, Sugai Infotech); Komala Devi S (Owner, Sir Udayakrishnan Silks); Kokilamani R (Owner, Kokila Designs); Divya M (Owner, DM Fashions); Sowmya Balasundaram (Founder, Mylaa Snacks); and Shagana Mukilan (Owner, PRINT HUB).

Their stories-ranging from food innovation and fashion entrepreneurship to sustainable products, technology solutions, community retail, and hospitality-formed the heart of the evening. Each awardee demonstrated extraordinary resilience and leadership, reinforcing the purpose behind Spotlight 2026: to recognize women who build, lead, and inspire through independently grown ventures.

Guests, speakers, and entrepreneurs engaged in meaningful conversations on innovation, financial empowerment, and collaborative growth. The energy exchanged throughout the event reaffirmed the importance of a supportive ecosystem that uplifts women-led enterprises.

Prospect Wiki extends heartfelt appreciation to every participant, contributor, and behind the scenes supporter whose dedication made the event a resounding success. Spotlight 2026 marks the beginning of a continued commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, amplifying their journeys, and fostering an inclusive environment for innovation and progress.