German Intelligence Assesses Russian Regime More Critically Than German Government

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by former BND Vice President Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven.

“For many years, the BND has assessed Putin's regime much more soberly and critically than the federal government,” he noted.

“From my own experience, I know that the agency realized long ago how strongly the Russian leadership is shaped by the environment of the former KGB and organized crime structures,” said Loringhoven.

In addition, he said, the BND identified imperial tendencies in today's Russia early on:“They also recognized the resurgence of Russian imperialism and Ukraine's central role in this strategy very early on.”

The former vice president of German intelligence emphasized that the agency traditionally possesses strong expertise on Russia, which is now being supplemented by a focus on Ukraine.

"The current president of the BND is a renowned expert on Ukraine. He served as Germany's ambassador to Kyiv, and his public statements demonstrate a deep understanding of both the situation in Ukraine and Russia's aggressive policies. I consider this a very good foundation for the BND to continue actively working on these issues. The agency has traditionally possessed strong expertise on Russia. Now, of course, this is increasingly being supplemented by a Ukrainian dimension," he said.

According to Loringhoven, it is important that“Germany, unlike some other Western services, never stopped using intelligence to monitor and analyze Russia after the end of the Cold War.”

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Also, he noted that negative assessments often dominate the public discourse.“Unfortunately, with the BND, it often happens that it is the mistakes or misjudgments that make the headlines. At the same time, insiders know that the overall level of expertise is very solid,” he noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, last summer, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger was confirmed as head of the German Federal Intelligence Service.