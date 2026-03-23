Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Science, University of Michigan

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Perry Samson is Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Science at the University of Michigan and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He has launched several pioneering learning and weather-related tools and technologies, including initiating the creation of the Blue Skies application for allowing K-12 students and later the public to access live weather data with rollover map functionality before the existence of the internet. That led to co-founding the Weather Underground, the first online commercial weather company. He also led the development of the LectureTools learning platform that allowed students to ask and answer questions interactively via laptops and phones during class. Samson's research includes chemical meteorology; computer simulation of atmospheric transport and chemistry of contaminants, applications of meteorological and air pollution instrumentation; and educational technology.