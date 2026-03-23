MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) OptimumBank Ranked #49 by S&P Global Market Intelligence Among Top U.S. Community Banks

March 23, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - OptimumBank (NYSE American: OPHC) ("Bank") today announced that it has been named to the S&P Global Market Intelligence 2025 Top 100 Best-Performing U.S. Community Banks under $3 billion in assets, ranking #49 nationwide and placing the Bank among the top 1.4% of its 3,465 eligible peers.

OptimumBank was the only Florida-based institution included in the Top 100, further highlighting its differentiated performance within one of the most competitive banking markets in the country.

The S&P Global Market Intelligence ranking evaluates banks across eight key performance metrics, including profitability, growth, efficiency, asset quality, and capitalization, to determine overall performance scores.

Following this recognition, S&P Global Market Intelligence invited OptimumBank to participate in a nationwide webinar as one of only two institutions selected to represent the top-performing cohort. Chosen as the East Coast representative, Seth Denison, Managing Director of Investor Relations, shared insights on behalf of the Bank.

For further information about the rankings or the webinar, visit the S&P Global Market Intelligence Press Release.

The discussion focused on the core drivers behind top-tier performance in today's environment, including disciplined balance sheet management, consistent deposit growth, operational efficiency, and maintaining strong credit quality. The Q&A highlighted how leading community banks are navigating interest rate dynamics while continuing to deliver superior financial results and long-term shareholder value.

Moishe Gubin, Chairman of OptimumBank, commented:

"It's an amazing feeling to be recognized by a prestigious institution like S&P Global Market Intelligence. Being ranked in the top 1.4% of 3,465 community banks nationwide reinforces what our shareholders and bank family have known for some time: we are a great bank and a great investment."

The S&P Global Market Intelligence methodology applies a rigorous, data-driven framework, measuring each institution's performance relative to industry averages across multiple financial and operational categories. Only banks meeting strict regulatory, balance sheet, and performance criteria are included in the ranking.

OptimumBank's inclusion in the Top 100 reflects its continued momentum, strong financial performance, and disciplined approach to growth, positioning the Bank as a leader within the community banking sector.

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, OptimumBank is a full-service community bank focused on delivering personalized service, competitive pricing, and innovative financial solutions. The Bank supports economic development and community growth through responsible banking practices. OptimumBank 's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

Investor Relations & Corporate Relations

Contact: Seth Denison

Telephone: (305) 401-4140

Email: ...







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Source: OptimumBank Holdings Inc.