Feiyutech Showcases Upcoming Pocket 4 Gimbal Camera At AWE 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shanghai, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At AWE 2026, one of Asia's leading consumer electronics exhibitions, FeiyuTech unveiled an early preview of its next-generation pocket gimbal camera, Pocket 4. Drawing strong attention from attendees and industry observers alike, Pocket 4 highlighted FeiyuTech's latest advances in compact design, outstanding imaging, advanced stabilization, and user-focused innovation.

As a brand committed to pushing the boundaries of portable imaging technology, FeiyuTech continues to deliver innovative tools that empower creators to capture life with greater freedom, stability, and ease.









A New Chapter for the Pocket Series

Building on the strong foundation of previous generations, the Pocket series has consistently delivered a seamless blend of portability, stabilization, and ease of use-empowering creators to capture high-quality content anytime, anywhere.

With Pocket 4, we are entering a new chapter. Featuring a refreshed design and significant performance upgrades, Pocket 4 is built to redefine what a pocket-sized camera can do-offering users greater versatility, stronger imaging capabilities, and more creative freedom in every moment they capture.





Compact Form Factor with User-Centric Design

Pocket 4 is designed to give users more freedom to create wherever they go. Its compact, lightweight form makes it easy to carry in a pocket or small bag, while the ergonomic design supports comfortable one-handed use for quick, spontaneous shooting. The integrated sliding touchscreen lets users power on the device, start filming, or return it to a protected position with a simple motion, making the entire experience faster and more intuitive. By eliminating the need for extra accessories while helping protect the gimbal, Pocket 4 gives users a portable, durable, and hassle-free tool that makes capturing high-quality moments easier anytime, anywhere.





Advanced Imaging and Stabilization Capabilities

Pocket 4 is equipped with a 48MP imaging system and six-axis hybrid stabilization technology, delivering smooth, high-quality footage across a wide range of shooting scenarios. AI-powered subject tracking and built-in image enhancement further support intelligent, stable, and visually refined content creation.

With its continued investment in stabilization technology, FeiyuTech demonstrates its strength as a serious innovator in the portable imaging space. Pocket 4 reflects the brand's pursuit of professional-level performance in a compact, accessible device

Powered by a HiSilicon chipset, Pocket 4 delivers real-time image processing, stabilization, and AI capabilities, ensuring professional-grade performance in a pocket-sized form factor.





Precision Engineering in a Compact Design

Achieving advanced stabilization, high-quality imaging, and AI functionality in a pocket-sized device requires sophisticated engineering. Pocket 4 integrates miniature motors, sensors, processors, batteries, and storage, all carefully designed to ensure smooth stabilization, excellent image quality, long battery life, and effective thermal management.





About FeiyuTech

Founded in 2007, Guilin Feiyu Technology Incorporated Co., Ltd. has built a strong foundation in motion control and imaging technology. As one of the early companies involved in flight control systems, FeiyuTech later expanded into handheld gimbals and developed robust in-house expertise in stabilization, engineering, and manufacturing.

A Vision for Accessible Professional Imaging

We continue to pursue a vision of empowering creators through accessible, high-performance imaging technology. With Pocket 4, we aim to make professional-grade stabilization and high-quality capture available to a broader audience, supporting content creation, visual storytelling, and daily life documentation. By advancing portable imaging technology while maintaining simplicity and reliability, we seek to inspire creativity and redefine the possibilities of personal video capture.

Pocket 4 is expected to launch in the first half of the year, with further details on specifications, pricing, and availability to be announced in due course.

CONTACT: Ally Guo...