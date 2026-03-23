Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR) Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) And Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of ASP Isotopes Inc. (“ASP Isotopes” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPI). The investigation concerns whether the Company and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties by making materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's uranium enrichment technology and business prospects.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) securities prior to September 26, 2024 and still hold shares today , you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. P lease visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? On December 4, 2025, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York denied in part defendants' motion to dismiss and underlying securities fraud class action complaint against ASP Insotopes (NASADQ: ASPI) and certain of its officers - and allowed certain securities fraud claims to proceed.

According to that complaint, beginning in September 2024, the Company and its executives made statements to investors regarding ASP Isotopes' ability to enrich uranium using proprietary technology. The lawsuit alleges that these statements were materially false and misleading because the Company had never tested its purported uranium enrichment technologies on uranium, whether at laboratory, pilot, or commercial scale.

The complaint further alleges that defendants used these misrepresentations to raise capital from investors, generating approximately $18.6 million in gross proceeds while the Company's stock price was allegedly inflated by misleading statements about its uranium enrichment capabilities.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) securities prior to September 26, 2024 and still hold shares today , please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. #ASPI #ASPIsotopes $ASPI

Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR) , shares prior to July 25, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that the Company failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer's claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company's C&V segment; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR) , shares prior to July 25, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ITGR $ITGR #IntegerHoldings

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) :

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) , shares prior to February 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), through certain of its officers, failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's "medical cost trend assumptions"; (2) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a "dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend"; (3) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services"; and (4) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) , shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MOH #Molina #MOH

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO):

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SLNO). The investigation concerns whether Soleno and certain of its executives violated the federal securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements and failing to disclose adverse information about the safety profile and commercial prospects of its drug candidate DCCR (diazoxide choline extended-release tablets), marketed as VYKAT XR .

If you purchased Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares prior to March 26, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired your shares between March 26, 2025 and November 4, 2025, you may be entitled to participate in this securities fraud class action.

Why? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO), through certain of its officers, repeatedly misrepresented to investors that DCCR had demonstrated a favorable safety profile and strong clinical results supporting regulatory approval and commercial success. In fact, it is alleged that Soleno's Phase 3 clinical trial program for DCCR downplayed, misrepresented, or concealed significant safety concerns, including evidence of excess fluid retention in clinical trial participants; as a result, administration of DCCR posed materially greater safety risks for individuals with Prader-Willi Syndrome than Soleno had represented to investors; and due to these undisclosed safety issues, DCCR faced materially lower commercial viability, including risks of patient discontinuation, reduced physician adoption, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational damage.

Then, in August 2025, a detailed report questioned the integrity of Soleno's clinical trial data and raised concerns about significant adverse safety events associated with the drug. Reports surfaced alleging that investigators and medical professionals had raised concerns regarding the drug's safety profile and efficacy. In September 2025, Soleno disclosed that a patient had died after taking DCCR. By November 2025, the Company acknowledged that the controversy surrounding the drug had disrupted the commercial launch and negatively impacted adoption.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) securities prior to March 26, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired your shares between March 26, 2025 and November 4, 2025, you may be entitled to participate in this securities fraud class action. #SLNO $SLNO #Soleno

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

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