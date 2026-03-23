Bollywood Coincidence: Fans See 18-Year 'Revenge' Link Between Ranveer Singh & Deepika

Sometimes, the film industry throws up some crazy coincidences that fans just love. That's exactly what happened with Deepika and Ranveer's films. A video connecting their movies is now going viral online.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood's most-loved couples. Fans are always watching them, and Ranveer never misses a chance to show his love for Deepika. Now, fans believe he has settled a score for an injustice done to his wife in a film 18 years ago. Here's the full story...Let's go back 18 years. Deepika Padukone started her career with 'Om Shanti Om' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. In the film, Arjun Rampal played the villain, Mukesh Mehra. He brutally kills Deepika's character, Shanti Priya, by trapping her in a film set and lighting it on fire. Fans say Ranveer has now taken revenge for this very scene.Fast forward 18 years to Ranveer Singh's action thriller, 'Dhurandhar'. Here too, Arjun Rampal plays the powerful villain. In the climax, Ranveer's character finishes off Arjun's character by setting him on fire-just like what happened to Deepika's character in 'Om Shanti Om'. Fans are now editing these two scenes together, saying Ranveer finally got justice for Shanti Priya. This filmy coincidence has become a hot topic!