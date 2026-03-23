Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX) Positions For Onshoring Of Advanced Optical Systems Under New National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Mandate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX), a premier manufacturer of mission-critical technologies for defense tech and other vibrant end-markets, today announced its vertical integration offers domestic sourcing benefits to optics integrators under the newly enacted National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that specifically calls out glass and optical systems. The legislation underscores a pivotal shift toward domestic self-reliance in defense technology, directly positioning Syntec's U.S.-based production capabilities as strategic. Syntec is uniquely positioned to absorb the demand from defense tech integrators who must now de-risk their supply chains.

Making its open capacity available, demonstrates the company's ability to capitalize on the tailwinds of the shifting procurement landscape. Syntec provides tools, optics elements in various materials and light spectra, optomechanicals, thin-film coatings, nano-machining, optical assemblies, and opto-electronic assemblies involved in making optical systems - all in its U.S. facility.

The FY2026 NDAA, recently signed into law, introduces aggressive requirements for the Department of Defense to secure domestic supply chains for optical systems.

Key provisions include:

. Section 834: Mandatory development of strategies to source glass and optical systems within the United States.

. Adversary De-risking: A firm deadline of January 1, 2030, to eliminate reliance on optical systems from adversary nations.

Syntec has proven high performance in technology essentials for complex modern combat environments.

Syntec's vertical integration for decades has provided customers with a proven domestic capability to meet all their needs, enabling them to comply with the NDAA.

The push for domestic sourcing comes amid a broader surge in defense reinvestment. Analysts at Morgan Stanley note that escalating geopolitical conflicts are catalyzing a global wave of military modernization. Such efforts place domestic providers like Syntec at the forefront of this industrial shift.

"The FY2026 NDAA validates our long-standing commitment to American manufacturing. The "covered nations" restriction specifically for glass and optical systems is beneficial," said Dean Rudy, CFO at Syntec Optics.

Syntec Optics anticipates gaining from Defense program customers that are now being required to inventory all optical bills of materials, map the country of origin for every critical processing step, and transition to domestic sources to avoid non-compliance by the 2030 deadline.

Matt Carey, VP of business development, added, " We have created a new position in business development dedicated to following Department of War directives and focusing on how our capabilities can support current and future mission needs through direct engagement with military, government, and private sector leaders."

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom and diverse end-market optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. As more products become light-enabled, Syntec Optics continues to add new product lines, including recent Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics for communications, lightweight night-vision goggle optics for defense, biomedical optics for diagnostics and surgery, and data center optics for Artificial Intelligence. According to SPIE, across the entire field of optics and photonics, the monetary value of all light-enabled products and related services amounts to over 15% of worldwide economic output (nearly $16 trillion of the total $106 trillion value of all finished goods and services produced worldwide in 2023).To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the transactions contemplated by the business combination and related agreements, future results of operations and financial position, revenue and other metrics, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of Syntec Optics, market size, and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“plan,”“targets,”“projects,”“could,”“would,”“continue,”“forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in prior SEC filings including registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

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SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)