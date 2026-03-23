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Trading In GN Store Nord Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons


2026-03-23 08:46:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name Jukka Pekka Pertola
Reason for the notification
Position/status Chair of the Board of Directors
Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name GN Store Nord A/S
LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Shares
DK0010272632
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s)
DKK 97.48
DKK 97.12		 Volume(s)
738
80
37
645
800
500
500
720


Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
4,020 shares
DKK 96.96 per share
Date of the transaction 2026-03-20
Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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