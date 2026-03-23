Captured With Precision, Felt In Every Frame: EVI In Cinemas March 27
The wait is over.
Step into the world of EVI, where music meets storytelling, and every frame captures emotion in its purest form.
Captured on the Canon EOS C400, the story is brought into focus with depth, clarity, and intent, exactly as it's meant to be experienced.
In Cinemas: March 27th
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment