Captured With Precision, Felt In Every Frame: EVI In Cinemas March 27

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LAGOS, Nigeria, March 23, 2026/APO Group/ --

The wait is over.

Step into the world of EVI, where music meets storytelling, and every frame captures emotion in its purest form.

Captured on the Canon EOS C400, the story is brought into focus with depth, clarity, and intent, exactly as it's meant to be experienced.

In Cinemas: March 27th

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).