Potash Market Size To Reach USD 100.66 Billion By 2035, Owing To Rising Food Demand And Agricultural Intensification Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Potash Market is growing steadily as demand for efficient crop nutrition and soil health solutions rises, with the U.S. segment increasing from USD 7.34 billion in 2025 to USD 11.63 billion by 2035.

Austin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Potash Market

The market is driven by increasing global food production requirements, rising agricultural intensification in developing economies, and farmer adoption of precision nutrient management practices to improve crop yield per acre.









The U.S. Potash Market size is estimated at USD 7.34 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.63 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2026 to 2035.

Due to its extensive commercial grain and oilseed production base, established agricultural input distribution infrastructure, and high farmer awareness of balanced crop nutrition programs, the United States is one of the biggest markets for potash consumption.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, the potassium chloride segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 62.18% due to the production potential from large-scale and conventional potash mines globally. The potassium nitrate segment will be followed by a healthy growth, and is predicted to register the highest CAGR of nearly 5.43% from 2026-2035 owing to high-valued horticultural and greenhouse crop producers globally.

By Application

By 2025, the fertilizers segment contributed the largest revenue share of 74.36% due to its fundamental role in replenishing soil potassium levels depleted by continuous crop harvesting globally. The industrial chemicals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 5.17% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing use of potassium compounds in glass manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, water treatment chemicals, and specialty chemical synthesis.

By End-Use

The agriculture segment accounted for the largest share of the potash market with about 76.52%, owing to the universal dependence of crop production systems on potassium nutrition for yield optimization globally. In addition, the food & beverage segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 5.29% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as food processors, mineral water producers, and functional food manufacturers seek potassium-based ingredient solutions for sodium reduction reformulations globally.

Rising Global Food Demand and Agricultural Intensification to Boost Market Growth Globally

The need to increase crop yields on existing arable land, the growing use of intensive multi-cropping systems in Asia and Latin America, and the growing reliance of farmers on balanced NPK fertilizer programs to maintain soil potassium levels against ongoing depletion are the main factors driving the growth of the potash market share. The market's foundation, the penetration of the agricultural-grade potassium chloride and potassium sulphate sectors, and the growth of the worldwide market share are all being driven by these solutions for crop productivity enhancement and food system security.

Regional Insights:

With a CAGR of 5.64%, Asia Pacific is the potash market's fastest-growing region due to rising knowledge of balanced crop feeding practices, government-backed agricultural productivity initiatives, and investments in food security in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. The market is growing due to a number of factors, such as China's heavy reliance on potash imports, India's subsidized fertilizer distribution system, and Southeast Asia's growing base of rice and palm oil production.

Due to Canada's status as the world's top producer and exporter of potash, established retail and cooperative distribution networks for agricultural inputs, and growing farmer awareness of soil potassium management as a yield-limiting factor in intensive grain production systems, North America held the largest revenue share of the potash market in 2025, which is more than 28.43%.

Key Players:



Nutrien Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

Uralkali PJSC

Belaruskali

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL Group)

Intrepid Potash, Inc.

SQM S.A. (Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile)

EuroChem Group AG

Compass Minerals International, Inc.

Yara International ASA

PhosAgro PJSC

Arab Potash Company

Dead Sea Works Ltd. (ICL Group)

Sinofert Holdings Limited

HELM AG

APC (Arab Potash Company)

BHP Group Limited (Jansen Potash Project)

Rio Tinto (Resolution Potash) Acron Group

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Nutrien Ltd. announced the expansion of its Vanscoy potash mine production capacity to 3.2 million tonnes per year, aiming to strengthen global supply reliability and meet growing potassium fertilizer demand from Asia Pacific and Latin American agricultural import markets.

In April 2024, The Mosaic Company launched an expanded MicroEssentials potassium-enhanced fertilizer product line for the Brazilian soy and corn production market, strengthening specialty crop nutrition offerings and expanding distribution partnerships with regional agribusiness retail networks across LATAM.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Supply Chain Disruption Index – helps you understand global potash trade flows, export concentration by key producing countries, and import dependency risks across major consuming regions.

Agricultural Demand & Soil Nutrient Efficiency Metrics – helps you evaluate soil potassium depletion rates, fertilizer use efficiency, and crop yield response to optimize application strategies.

Capacity Utilization Rates – helps you identify production capacity levels, mining output trends, and upcoming greenfield and brownfield expansion projects across key regions.

Pricing & Affordability Analysis – helps you assess potash price volatility, contract vs. spot pricing trends, and fertilizer affordability relative to crop revenues.

Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover adoption of advanced farming practices such as soil testing, variable-rate application, and fertigation techniques. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of major producers based on reserves, production costs, capacity expansion, and global market share.

Read Our Related Reports:

Potash Fertilizers Market

Potassium Sulfate Market

Specialty Fertilizers Market

NPK Fertilizer Market

Phosphate Fertilizer Market

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