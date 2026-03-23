Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Monday, March 23, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your Rio de Janeiro daily guide for Monday, March 23, 2026. The MAR and the CCBB are both open today - one of the better weekdays for the Praça Mauá museum corridor. The MAR continues its three-exhibition programme: the 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerant, Guilhermina Augusti's Entrar na Grande Noite, and the permanent collection. The CCBB runs Viva Mauricio - now in its final three weeks - alongside Vetores-Vertentes: Fotógrafas do Pará, which closes in seven days. Tonight is Pedra do Sal night: the historic samba roda in Saúde starts from 19h, one of the city's most authentic Monday traditions. The Lollapalooza weekend in São Paulo is over; Rio's cultural circuit has the stage to itself. Markets reopen today after a volatile week - the Ibovespa closed Friday at 176,219 (−2.25%), the dollar at R$5.31, and Brent crude above US$112, with the Copom 's first Selic cut to 14.75% still reverberating.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST MON 23 27°C Partly cloudy 50% rain Umbrella essential - Pedra do Sal samba 19h TUE 24 29°C Hot, clear 0% rain Free MAR Tuesday + Forte de Copacabana free WED 25 30°C Warm, partly cloudy 15% rain MAR closed (weekly day off) - MAM open THU 26 30°C Warm, partly cloudy 15% rain ExpoRio Turismo opens at Lagoon 14h

Weather tip: This Rio de Janeiro daily guide Monday brings a split forecast - 27°C with 50% rain, the wettest day of the week. Carry a compact umbrella for museum-hopping between Praça Mauá and Centro; closed-toe shoes are advisable on the cobblestones near the CCBB. The rain should not deter the Pedra do Sal samba tonight - the roda is partly sheltered, but a light rain layer helps. Tomorrow transforms: 29°C with zero rain, the hottest and driest day of the week, and the MAR offers free admission. Wednesday and Thursday hold at 30°C with only 15% rain - the week heats up steadily. Light summer clothing works all week; add the umbrella today and possibly Wednesday.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -MAR open today: 36th Bienal itinerant + Guilhermina Augusti solo, 11h–18h, Praça Mauá -CCBB open 9h–20h: Viva Mauricio final three weeks + Vetores-Vertentes closes Mar 30 -Pedra do Sal samba roda from 19h - Largo João da Baiana, Saúde, one of Rio's oldest traditions -Ilha Fiscal visit today - guided tours of the neo-Gothic palace in Guanabara Bay -Beco do Rato, Lapa: live music programme tonight, R. Joaquim Silva 11 -Markets reopen after volatile week - Ibovespa at 176,219 after Friday's 2.25% drop

Monday is a mixed day on the institutional calendar - the MAM is closed, but the MAR and CCBB are both open, making Centro the cultural anchor. Tonight the city's oldest samba tradition takes over the Pedra do Sal in Saúde. The commercial gallery circuit reopens after the weekend, and Lapa comes alive from early evening.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) PRAÇA MAUÁ CORRIDOR

The MAR is open today - one of the few major Rio museums operating on Mondays. Three exhibitions are on view. The 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerant - Nem todo viandante anda estradas, curated by Keyna Eleison, features 19 artists including Maxwell Alexandre, Myrlande Constant and Ming Smith, through May 3. Guilhermina Augusti: Entrar na Grande Noite, the artist-philosopher's first institutional solo show, runs in the library gallery. The Olu Oguibe façade installation continues on the exterior. This Saturday, March 28, the MAR opens No Martins: Sortilégios de desvio at 15h - mark your calendar.

Praça Mauá 5, Centro. Mon 11h–18h (last entry 17h). R$20/R$10 meia. Free Tuesdays. VLT: Parada dos Museus.

Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) CENTRO HISTÓRICO

Viva Mauricio - Mauricio de Sousa, a Experiência Imersiva enters its final three weeks before closing April 13. The free, immersive walk through the universe of Brazil's most beloved comics creator occupies the ground and first floors. Vetores-Vertentes: Fotógrafas do Pará - 160 works by 11 Amazonian women photographers - closes March 30. This is the last full week to see both shows together. The CCBB Educativo programme runs storytelling and shadow-theatre activities inspired by the Amazonian photography show.

R. Primeiro de Março 66, Centro. Wed–Mon 9h–20h. Closed Tuesdays. Free. Metrô: Uruguaiana (Line 1).

Museu do Amanhã

Santiago Calatrava's science museum on Praça Mauá is open today. Combine with a MAR visit for a full Praça Mauá morning - the two are a five-minute walk apart.

Praça Mauá 1, Centro. Tue–Sun 10h–18h. R$30/R$15 meia. Free Tuesdays. Note: check Monday hours, as the museum sometimes closes Mondays - confirm via org.

Galleries & Cultural Spaces Galeria IBEU - Jardim Botânico

The IBEU gallery, one of Rio's oldest continuously operating art salons, is hosting a group show of 13 national artists. A calm weekday visit in the Jardim Botânico neighbourhood. Monday to Thursday 13h–19h, Fridays 12h–18h.

R. Maria Angélica 168, Jardim Botânico.

Anita Schwartz Galeria de Arte - Gávea

A solo show of large-format paintings by a São Paulo-based artist, marking her first exhibition in Rio. The Gávea gallery is open Monday to Friday 10h–19h and Saturdays 12h–18h. Opened March 4.

R. José Roberto Macedo Soares 30, Gávea.

Music & Nightlife Pedra do Sal - Monday Samba Roda

The Monday samba at the Pedra do Sal in Saúde is one of Rio's most authentic musical traditions - classic samba in the Largo where the genre was born. The roda starts from approximately 19h and runs into the night. Free. The partly sheltered space handles light rain, but bring a layer if the 50% forecast materialises. Arrive by 18h30 for the best position.

Largo João da Baiana, Saúde. Free. VLT: Parada dos Navios or walk from Praça Mauá (~10 min).

Beco do Rato - Lapa

The intimate Lapa venue runs live music tonight. Check @becodorato on Instagram for the evening's lineup - the programme rotates weekly but the quality stays high. R. Joaquim Silva 11, Lapa.

Metrô: Cinelândia (Line 1), walk to Lapa (~8 min).

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

MetrôRio runs normal weekday service on Lines 1, 2 and 4 from 5h to midnight. For the MAR and CCBB: Line 1 to Uruguaiana, then VLT to Parada dos Museus. For the Pedra do Sal: VLT to Parada dos Navios or walk from Praça Mauá (~10 minutes along the waterfront).

VLT Linha 1 connects Terminal Gentileza through Centro daily 6h–midnight. Parada dos Museus serves the CCBB, MAR and Museu do Amanhã.

Tip: With 50% rain today, allow extra time for any outdoor walks between museums. The VLT is the driest way to connect Praça Mauá to the Pedra do Sal area.

05Where to EatFOOD

Praça Mauá area: The MAR terrace café offers light meals with panoramic bay views - accessible without a museum ticket. The CCBB ground-floor café serves espresso, juices and sandwiches. For a sit-down lunch, the surrounding streets near Rua do Ouvidor have per-kilo options that fill up from 11h30.

Pre-Pedra do Sal: The Saúde neighbourhood around the Pedra do Sal has bar-restaurants that open from late afternoon on Mondays - cold beer and petiscos pair perfectly with the samba roda.

Lapa dinner: After Beco do Rato, the streets around R. Joaquim Silva and R. do Lavradio offer everything from traditional botequins to contemporary restaurants. Monday is a good night for walk-ins - less crowded than the weekend.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

IR 2026: The Receita Federal's Imposto de Renda 2026 programme is available for download since Friday. Pre-filled declarations are not yet live - check the Receita Federal website for the submission calendar.

Dengue season: Eliminate standing water, use repellent especially at dusk - this applies particularly at outdoor events like the Pedra do Sal tonight. UPAs and hospitals operating normally.

Beach conditions: Lifeguards on duty. Seas moderate. UV index high despite cloud cover - apply SPF 50+ and hydrate.

Pharmacies: All major chains (Drogaria Pacheco, Raia, Drogasil) open normal weekday hours.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Free Walker Tours: Daily walking tours depart at 10h30 (except Sundays) from various meeting points across Centro and Zona Sul. No booking required - tips-based. A good way to combine with the Praça Mauá museums.

Alto Vidigal residency: The Vidigal creative space runs a programme this week (March 23–27) with events and open studios. Check @altovidigalbrasil for the schedule.

WEG ex-JCP date: If you hold WEG (WEGE3) shares, today is the ex-date for the juros sobre capital próprio distribution - shares purchased from today onward do not carry the JCP right.

08Game DaySPORT

Brasileirão Série A: No fixtures today. Round 8 concluded yesterday with Vasco v Grêmio at São Januário. Round 9 is scheduled for April 1–2 (Wednesday/Thursday), giving the league a 10-day break. Palmeiras and São Paulo lead on 16 points; Bahia, Flamengo and Fluminense occupy the Libertadores zone.

Brasileirão Série B: Round 1 began this weekend with the new playoff-based promotion format. Round 2 fixtures to be confirmed.

Weekend results: The Choque-Rei (São Paulo v Palmeiras) was the headline fixture on Saturday at 21h. Check The Rio Times sports coverage for the full result and analysis.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Ibovespa (Fri Mar 20 close): 176,219.40 points (−2.25%), the lowest close since January. The index has lost 6.66% in March alone, eroding what had been a 17% year-to-date gain to approximately 9.4%. Trading volume hit R$49.1 billion on Friday, inflated by options expiry. Foreign inflows have slowed but remain positive - approximately R$4.6 billion net in March through the 17th.

USD/BRL: The dollar closed Friday at R$5.31 (up 1.84%). The real is being tested by the Iran-related surge in Brent crude, which closed Friday at US$112.19 - the highest since July 2022. The year-to-date dollar decline has narrowed to −3.22%.

Selic: 14.75% after the Copom's 0.25pp cut on Wednesday, March 18 - the first reduction since May 2024. The decision was unanimous. The committee cited geopolitical uncertainty and above-target inflation while signalling a cautious easing cycle. Next meeting: April 28–29. Focus consensus for year-end Selic: 12.25%.

Today's focus: Markets reopen after the weekend. Watch for the Relatório de Política Monetária (due late this month), Brent crude direction, and any diplomatic movement on the Strait of Hormuz. The Tesouro Nacional intervened last week with bond buybacks to stabilise rates - further interventions are possible if volatility persists. Focus consensus for year-end dollar: R$5.50.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Tue Mar 24: Free admission day at the MAR (11h–18h). Forte de Copacabana free entry. 29°C, zero rain - the best museum day of the week.

Wed Mar 25: MAR closed (weekly day off). MAM open with Daniel Buren Voile/Toile (10h–18h, free). CCBB music programming - check com/cultura. 30°C.

Thu Mar 26: ExpoRio Turismo 2026 opens at Lagoon (Lagoa), 14h–00h. All 92 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro state. Free (online registration). 30°C.

Fri Mar 27: ExpoRio continues 14h–00h. Blue Note Rio: Watusi show at 20h (Eventim).

COMING UP

Sat Mar 28: No Martins solo exhibition opens at the MAR from 15h - the painter whose work explores the lived experience of Black Brazil through everyday scenes and spirituality. ExpoRio Turismo continues 10h–00h.

Mar 30: Final day of Vetores-Vertentes: Fotógrafas do Pará at the CCBB - last chance to see 160 works by Amazonian women photographers.

Apr 1–2: Brasileirão Série A Round 9 returns. Apr 3: Sexta-feira Santa - public holiday, markets closed.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - your Rio de Janeiro daily guide - Monday, March 23, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MAR, MAM Rio, CCBB, Riotur, ArtRio. Markets: B3, Banco Central, Bloomberg Línea, CNN Brasil. Sport: CBF, FERJ.

Related coverage: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Saturday, March 21 | São Paulo Daily Brief - Monday, March 23 | Brazil's Morning Call