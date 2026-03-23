São Paulo Daily Brief For Monday, March 23, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your São Paulo daily guide for Monday, March 23, 2026. The Lollapalooza weekend is over, and the city's cultural institutions have the stage to themselves. The MASP is closed today (its weekly day off), but the Pinacoteca is open across all three buildings - Nocaute, Pascale Marthine Tayou's first Brazilian institutional show, occupies the seven galleries of Pina Luz, while Macunaíma é Duwid brings an indigenous reading of Mário de Andrade's centenary classic to Pina Estação. The Sesc 24 de Maio's HIP-HOP 80'sp exhibition enters its final three days before closing Thursday - this is the last full weekday to visit. At the CCSP, Sheyla Ayo's visual arts show opened Saturday and runs through April 19. Markets reopen after a volatile week: the Ibovespa closed Friday at 176,219 (−2.25%), the dollar at R$5.31, and Brent crude above US$112, with the Copom's first Selic cut to 14.75% still reverberating.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily São Paulo daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST MON 23 28°C Clear, sunny 0% rain Rodízio 1/2 - ideal museum day, no umbrella needed TUE 24 28°C Warm, mostly clear 10% rain MASP free Tuesday 10h–20h - rodízio 3/4 WED 25 28°C Partly cloudy 35% rain Carry an umbrella - MASP + Pinacoteca open THU 26 28°C Partly cloudy 35% rain Sesc HIP-HOP 80'sp final day - rodízio 7/8

Weather tip: This São Paulo daily guide Monday is the best day of the week - 28°C with zero rain under clear skies. No umbrella needed. It is the ideal post-Lollapalooza recovery day and a perfect window for the Pinacoteca in the Jardim da Luz or a walk through the Paulista corridor. Tuesday holds at 28°C with just 10% rain - still excellent, and the MASP offers free admission from 10h to 20h. Wednesday and Thursday bring a shift: 35% rain and cloud cover, so carry an umbrella from mid-week. Temperatures hold at 28°C all week. Light summer clothing works throughout.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -Pinacoteca open: Nocaute (Pascale Marthine Tayou) at Pina Luz + Macunaíma é Duwid at Pina Estação -Sesc 24 de Maio: HIP-HOP 80'sp final three days - over 3,000 items on SP's hip-hop history -CCSP: Sheyla Ayo visual arts show now open, Piso Flávio de Carvalho, free through Apr 19 -Japan House: Japanese carpentry + water culture exhibitions, Av. Paulista, free -MAC USP: new exhibition "O que temos em comum?" opened Saturday - 80 works, Ibirapuera -Rodízio 1/2 (7h–10h, 17h–20h centro expandido) - MASP closed today (Monday)

Monday is the quietest day of the cultural week - the MASP is closed and the weekend festival crowd has dispersed - but the Pinacoteca, CCSP, Japan House and MAC USP are all open, and the Sesc HIP-HOP show is in its final stretch. A strong day for gallery-hopping without the crowds.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions Pinacoteca de São Paulo - Three Buildings Open JARDIM DA LUZ / TIRADENTES

Pina Luz: Nocaute, the first institutional exhibition in Brazil of Cameroonian artist Pascale Marthine Tayou, occupies all seven galleries with sculptures, paintings and installations exploring cultural exchange, identity and the relationship between nature and culture. Opened March 7. Also showing: Cristina Salgado's monumental installation "A mãe contempla o mar" in the Octógono, and Pedro Paulo Leal's first solo exhibition on the second floor.

Pina Estação: Macunaíma é Duwid, curated by indigenous activist Gustavo Caboco, recontextualises Mário de Andrade's centenary literary classic through an indigenous lens. Also showing: Olinda Tupinambá's video work Ibirapema in the Video Room.

Pina Contemporânea: Open with rotating programming. Check org for today's shows.

Pina Luz: Praça da Luz 2. Pina Estação: Largo General Osório 66. Pina Contemporânea: Av. Tiradentes 273. Wed–Mon 10h–18h (entry until 17h). R$30/R$15 meia. Free Saturdays. Metrô: Luz (Line 1-Blue/Line 4-Yellow).

Sesc 24 de Maio - HIP-HOP 80'sp (Final Days) REPÚBLICA

HIP-HOP 80'sp - São Paulo na Onda do Break closes Thursday, March 26. Over 3,000 items tracing the history of hip-hop in São Paulo, with collective curation by OSGEMEOS, KL Jay, and Rooneyoyo. Today and tomorrow are the last full weekdays to visit. Free admission.

R. 24 de Maio 109, República. Tue–Sat 9h–21h, Sun 9h–18h. Free. Metrô: República (Line 3-Red).

MAC USP - New Exhibition

O que temos em comum? Abstracionismos no MAC USP, 1940–1960 opened Saturday with approximately 80 national and international works from the museum's collection. A rare chance to see the depth of the MAC's mid-century holdings. Free admission.

Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral 1301, Ibirapuera. Tue–Sun 10h–21h. Free. Note: check Monday hours - MAC USP may be closed Mondays.

Japan House São Paulo

Two exhibitions continue: Imbuídos das forças das florestas do Japão - Mestres da carpintaria and Fluxos - o Japão e a água. Guided visits running through March 26. Free admission. The café and restaurant extend the visit.

Av. Paulista 52, Bela Vista. Tue–Sat 10h–18h, Sun 10h–18h. Free. Metrô: Brigadeiro (Line 2-Green).

Centro Cultural São Paulo (CCSP)

EWE IRE - Sheyla Ayo opened Saturday on the Piso Flávio de Carvalho and runs through April 19 (free). The Semana do Circo programme continues through April 10. Check gov for tonight's evening programme.

R. Vergueiro 1000, Paraíso. Tue–Sun 10h–20h. Free. Metrô: Vergueiro (Line 1-Blue).

Galleries Galeria Vermelho - Higienópolis

The gallery opened a new show in early March. Monday to Friday 10h–19h, Saturday 11h–17h. The commercial gallery circuit runs on weekday hours - Monday is a good day for quieter visits.

R. Minas Gerais 350, Higienópolis.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

Rodízio: Plates ending in 1 and 2 are restricted from 7h–10h and 17h–20h in the centro expandido. Plan accordingly if driving to museums in the Luz or Paulista areas during peak hours.

Metrô: Normal weekday service. For the Pinacoteca: Line 1-Blue or Line 4-Yellow to Luz. For the CCSP: Line 1-Blue to Vergueiro. For Japan House and the Paulista corridor: Line 2-Green to Trianon-MASP or Brigadeiro. For Sesc 24 de Maio: Line 3-Red to República.

Post-Lolla note: The 24h metrô/CPTM service from the weekend is over - normal operating hours resume today (approximately 4h40–midnight depending on the line).

05Where to EatFOOD

Near the Pinacoteca: The Jardim da Luz area has improved dining options. The museum's own café serves light meals. For something more substantial, walk south toward Rua Santa Ifigênia or east to the Mercadão (Mercado Municipal) - the classic mortadela sandwich and pastel de bacalhau are a 15-minute walk from Pina Luz.

Paulista corridor: Even with the MASP closed, the restaurants along Rua Augusta and Rua Haddock Lobo are open for Monday lunch. Japan House has its own restaurant for a Japanese-Brazilian menu.

Sesc 24 de Maio: The Sesc has its own restaurant and café - a good option before or after the HIP-HOP exhibition.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

IR 2026: The Receita Federal's Imposto de Renda 2026 declaration programme has been available since Friday. This São Paulo daily guide reminder: download via the Receita Federal website. Pre-filled declarations are not yet live.

WEG ex-JCP: If you hold WEG (WEGE3) shares, today is the ex-date for the juros sobre capital próprio distribution of R$0.10 per share. Shares purchased from today do not carry the JCP right.

Dengue season: Use repellent, especially at dusk. UPAs and hospitals operating normally.

Pharmacies: All major chains (Drogaria São Paulo, Raia, Drogasil) open normal weekday hours.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Post-Lolla debrief: The 13th edition of Lollapalooza wrapped up yesterday at Interlagos with Tyler, The Creator and Lorde closing the festival. Expect social media recaps, editorial reviews and a noticeably quieter city today. The festival drew an estimated 240,000+ people across three days.

Parque Ibirapuera: Open daily 5h–midnight. The park is ideal for a post-festival recovery walk - the MAC USP's new show adds a cultural reason to visit. Free entry to the park.

Paulista Aberta: Returns next Sunday (March 29). The avenue opens to pedestrians, cyclists and families from 9h to 17h - combine with a MASP visit (open Sundays 10h–18h).

08Game DaySPORT

Brasileirão Série A: No fixtures today. Round 8 concluded yesterday. Round 9 is scheduled for April 1–2 (Wednesday/Thursday), giving the league a 10-day break. Palmeiras and São Paulo lead on 16 points; Bahia, Flamengo and Fluminense occupy the Libertadores zone. The Choque-Rei (São Paulo v Palmeiras) was Saturday's headline - check The Rio Times sports coverage for the full result.

Paulistão 2026: Concluded March 8 with Palmeiras' 27th title (beat Novorizontino 2–1).

Brasileirão Série B: Round 1 completed this weekend with the new playoff promotion format. Round 2 dates to be confirmed.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Ibovespa (Fri Mar 20 close): 176,219.40 points (−2.25%), the lowest close since January. The index has lost 6.66% in March alone, eroding what had been a 17% year-to-date gain to approximately 9.4%. Trading volume hit R$49.1 billion on Friday, inflated by options expiry. Foreign inflows have slowed but remain positive - approximately R$4.6 billion net in March through the 17th.

USD/BRL: The dollar closed Friday at R$5.31 (up 1.84%). The real is being tested by the Iran-related surge in Brent crude, which closed Friday at US$112.19 - the highest since July 2022. The year-to-date dollar decline has narrowed to −3.22%.

Selic: 14.75% after the Copom's 0.25pp cut on Wednesday, March 18 - the first reduction since May 2024. The decision was unanimous. The committee cited geopolitical uncertainty and above-target inflation while signalling a cautious easing cycle. Next meeting: April 28–29. Focus consensus for year-end Selic: 12.25%.

Today's focus: Markets reopen after the weekend. Watch for the Relatório de Política Monetária (due late this month), Brent crude direction, and any diplomatic movement on the Strait of Hormuz. The Tesouro Nacional intervened last week with bond buybacks to stabilise rates - further interventions are possible. Focus consensus for year-end dollar: R$5.50.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Tue Mar 24: MASP free Tuesday 10h–20h - the best day to visit the Histórias Latino-Americanas programme. Rodízio 3/4. 28°C.

Wed Mar 25: MASP + Pinacoteca both open. CCSP Afromix dance (18h–19h, Jardim Eurico Prado Lopes, free). Rodízio 5/6. 35% rain.

Thu Mar 26: Final day of Sesc 24 de Maio HIP-HOP 80'sp. Rodízio 7/8. Japan House guided visits end today.

Fri Mar 27: Rodízio 9/0. Pinacoteca free Saturdays start tomorrow - plan ahead if visiting this weekend.

COMING UP

Sun Mar 29: Paulista Aberta 9h–17h. MASP open 10h–18h. Feira da Liberdade from 9h. A full Sunday culture-and-food programme.

Apr 1–2: Brasileirão Série A Round 9 returns (Wednesday/Thursday fixtures).

Apr 3: Sexta-feira Santa - public holiday. Markets and B3 closed. MASP open 10h–18h.

São Paulo Daily Brief - your São Paulo daily guide - Monday, March 23, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MASP, Pinacoteca, CCSP, Japan House, Sesc SP, MAC USP. Markets: B3, Banco Central, Bloomberg Línea, CNN Brasil. Sport: CBF, FPF.

Related coverage: Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 Guide | Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Monday, March 23 | Brazil's Morning Call