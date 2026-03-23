Armaan Kohli: Bollywood's Unlucky Star Kid, Flop In Films And Love

Bollywood has many star kids, but not all succeed. Armaan Kohli, son of director Rajkumar Kohli, is a classic example. Despite his famous lineage, his acting career never really took off, and he couldn't achieve lasting success in the industry.

Bollywood's star kid Armaan Kohli is now 54. He was born on March 23, 1972, in Mumbai. His father was the well-known producer-director Rajkumar Kohli, and his mother was famous actress Nishi. Sadly, Armaan couldn't match his parents' success.

Not many people know this, but Armaan Kohli was the first choice for the 1992 film 'Deewana'. He even shot the first schedule before quitting the film. Shah Rukh Khan replaced him, the movie became a superhit, and SRK became a star overnight. Armaan later made his debut with 'Virodhi', which was a total flop.

Armaan Kohli was reportedly offered 'Baazigar' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' but was later dropped from both films. He worked in movies like 'Dushman Zamana', 'Anaam', 'Aulad Ke Dushman', 'Jaani Dushman', 'Kohra', 'Juaari', 'Veer', 'Qahar', 'LOC Kargil', and 'Muqqa', but none of them made a mark. He was last seen in Salman Khan's 2015 film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.Talking about Armaan Kohli's personal life, that too was a flop. His first major affair was with Ayesha Jhulka. There were even rumours they might get married, but they broke up. Later, his name was linked with Munmun Dutta and Neeru Randhawa. Both actresses accused him of assault. He was also in a relationship with Tanishaa Mukerji, but that didn't last long either.On December 16, 2013, police arrested Armaan Kohli for allegedly physically abusing fellow contestant Sofia Hayat during the show 'Bigg Boss 7'. He was released on bail the next day. In June 2018, the Mumbai Police arrested him again after his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa filed an assault complaint. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also arrested him in August 2021 for possessing cocaine. He got bail in September 2022 after spending a year in jail.

Armaan Kohli was also a part of Salman Khan's controversial show 'Bigg Boss 7'. He created a lot of drama during his stay in the house. He was in the house for 98 days before getting evicted. During his time there, he got into a relationship with Tanishaa Mukerji. Their affair continued for a while after the show ended, but they eventually broke up.

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