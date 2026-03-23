Fire At Delhi's Hard Rock Cafe In Connaught Place, No Casualties

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Hard Rock Cafe

A fire broke out at the Hard Rock Cafe in Connaught Place today, prompting a swift response from the Fire Department. The department received a call at 12:31 PM, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to officials, the blaze originated in the restaurant's chimney and was brought under control by 12:50 PM. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Kejriwal Slams Response to Earlier Palam Fire

This comes days after former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged lapses in the fire response and equipment malfunction during the recent fire in Palam, claiming that the lives of those 9 people could have been saved if timely action had been taken.

Alleges Equipment Failure

Speaking to reporters on March 20, after meeting the bereaved family, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said that he was informed the fire brigade's ladders were allegedly not functioning when they reached the spot. "I came to know that when the Fire Brigade reached here, their ladders were not working. Had the Fire Brigade taken timely action, perhaps lives could have been saved," Kejriwal said.

Accuses BJP of 'Hooliganism'

He further alleged that workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in hooliganism at the site instead of expressing sympathy towards the affected family. "A family lost nine of its members; instead of sympathising with them, they have started hooliganism. I am sad to see the BJP stooping so low," he added.

Claims Family Was Threatened

Kejriwal also claimed that people were being prevented from meeting the bereaved family and alleged that they were being threatened. "They are not allowing people to meet the bereaved family. They are being threatened. It is very sad," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)