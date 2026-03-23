Indian Scientists Unlock Moon's Deep Secrets Ahead Of Chandrayaan-4 Mission

In a major scientific step, researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, working with Physical Research Laboratory, have found new clues about what lies deep inside the Moon. This research is important as India prepares for its next big space mission, Chandrayaan-4. The mission aims to collect samples from the Moon and bring them back to Earth, as reported by India Today.

Ancient rocks reveal early Moon history

The scientific study focuses on a special type of rock called ilmenite-bearing cumulates, or IBC. These rocks are rich in iron and titanium. Scientists believe they formed around 4.3 to 4.4 billion years ago.

At that time, the Moon was covered by a large ocean of molten rock, also known as a magma ocean. As this hot liquid cooled, heavier minerals sank deep into the Moon's interior. These layers kept a record of how the Moon formed and changed over time.

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Experiments recreate Moon conditions

To understand these rocks, scientists recreated the extreme conditions found inside the Moon. In laboratory tests, they exposed rock samples to very high pressure and heat.

The experiments reached pressures of up to 3 gigapascals and temperatures above 1,500°C. These tests showed how IBC rocks melt and interact with the surrounding mantle.

The results helped explain how certain types of magma form inside the Moon.

How different magmas are formed

One of the key findings is that temperature plays a big role in how magma forms. At higher temperatures, the rocks produce magma with moderate levels of titanium. This type of magma can directly form what scientists call intermediate-titanium basalts.

At lower temperatures, the process is more complex. The magma becomes very rich in titanium and low in magnesium. It later mixes with other rising magmas to form the high-titanium basalts seen on the Moon's surface.

These findings help explain observations made by earlier Moon missions.

Movement inside the Moon explained

The study also shows how magma moves inside the Moon. At lower pressure levels, molten rock can rise to the surface and cause volcanic activity. But at higher pressures, some of the magma sinks back into the Moon's interior. This process is known as mantle overturn, where material moves both upward and downward.

This shows that the Moon's interior is not still, but active and changing over time.

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Important for future missions

The findings are very useful for future space missions. Scientists say they will help in choosing the best landing sites for Chandrayaan-4. The mission is expected to bring lunar samples back to Earth later this decade. Knowing where titanium-rich materials are found will help scientists study these samples better.

The research will also improve how scientists read data collected by orbiting spacecraft.

Chandrayaan-4 is planned as India's first mission to collect and return Moon samples. This is more complex than Chandrayaan-3, which successfully achieved a soft landing. Experts believe the mission may land in a mountainous area near the Moon's South Pole. This region is seen as both safe and scientifically valuable.

Researchers from the Indian Space Research Organisation have identified this area as a strong option.

Study published and expert views

The study has been published in Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta. Lead researcher Sujoy Ghosh said, as quoted by India Today, the work helps scientists understand how unusual magmas form deep inside the Moon.

He added that this knowledge will be important when India brings back Moon rocks, as it will help explain their origin and history.

As India moves forward with Chandrayaan-4, this research shows how work done on Earth can support space exploration. It highlights the growing role of Indian scientists in global space research and brings the country closer to new discoveries about the Moon.