Viral Video: Lucknow Man Clashes With Theatre Staff After Minor Son Denied Entry For 'Dhurandhar 2' WATCH

Dhurandhar 2 is drawing large crowds in cinemas and doing well at the box office. Even with an Adults Only certificate, many people are lined up to see the Ranveer Singh film. However, a recent incident at a Lucknow cinema has garnered notice as a dad attempted to enter the Inox theatre in Emerald Mall with his underage kid. The personnel stopped them, stating that youngsters are not permitted to view films rated for adults.

The father gets upset about this rule and still tries to get into the theatre with his son, but theatre employees continue to explain that there aren't any exceptions because of the certification guidelines.

The man argued that his son was old enough and should be allowed inside. The scenario immediately became heated as both sides held their stance. What began as a basic talk quickly escalated into a heated disagreement and then a violent altercation. The matter went out of control and security had to step in to handle it.

According to the Instagram page, the situation did not remain tense for very long. After a brief debate, both parties cooled down, and the matter was resolved without further incident.

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Social Media Reacts

A commenter responded to the post, writing, "It's all cinema owners' gambling. The same thing was done with Salaar; the entire family watched it on OTT."

Another said, "Uncle wants his son to enjoy it as well, so please let them watch it together. Sanskar Uche hai."

"Parents are the reason children are so unruly today," another response stated. A person said,“Bete ke mana kar diya to bahar hi Dhurandhar dikha di.” Another person wrote, "Breaking the law is fun in India."

. However, the viral video has sparked renewed debate and conversation on social media networks regarding age restrictions, cinema etiquette, and how similar situations should be handled in public places.